Improved Earnings Required Before AsiaMedic Limited (Catalist:505) Shares Find Their Feet

AsiaMedic Limited's (Catalist:505) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 12x and even P/E's above 20x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

AsiaMedic certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is AsiaMedic's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, AsiaMedic would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 73% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 2.0% shows it's noticeably less attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why AsiaMedic is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From AsiaMedic's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that AsiaMedic maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

