How do you improve on perfection? The challenges facing Man City

When Pep Guardiola last won a treble, Barcelona rewarded their manager of 12 months with the signing that the club thought could take his great side to the next level: the great Swedish striker, and agent provocateur, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The deal, worth around €45 million (£38.5 million) in cash, plus the departure of Samuel Eto’o the other way to Internazionale, became one of the biggest mistakes of the Barcelona era of dominance. It started well enough but by Christmas of that 2009-2010 season, the strain in the relationship between manager and player was beginning to show. By the next summer Ibrahomovic was back in Italy on loan and his lifetime of recriminations towards Guardiola would begin. “Advanced b-------” was one of Ibrahimovic’s more choice verdicts on Guardiola’s style of management.

With Ibrahimovic off the scene again in 2010-2011, Guardiola’s side would regain the Champions league. That summer of 2009, Barcelona also paid €25 million (£21.3 million) for the Ukrainian defender, Dmytro Chyhrynskyi, who played 14 games for the club before being sold back at a loss to Shakhtar Donetsk. The best first-team addition was a winger who had played for Guardiola in Barca B and in only a handful of first team games. That was Pedro Rodriguez, who would be a World Cup winner within 12 months.

It would be hard to see the modern City making the same mistakes this summer that Barcelona made in recruitment then. Even Sir Alex Ferguson began the 1999-2000 season that followed his treble, with a series of miss-steps in replacing Peter Schmeichel. First with Mark Bosnich, then Massimo Taibi before settling temporarily on Raimond van der Gouw. He acquired Quinton Fortune and Mikael Silvestre. Two more titles followed the treble but no big names arrived until the summer of 2001. Indeed, Ferguson did not sign a single player for the 2000-2001 season.

Now clubs at the very top would argue that they have to invest more than £100 million in fees and contracts annually just to standstill, in the frantically acquisitive world of modern football.

City have big change coming in the next two years, and how they handle that will be crucial. They buy at the very top of the market where the scope for mistakes is reduced but never eliminated. From a group of potential departures, including Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, at least some will leave. Cancelo is the most certain, having fallen out of favour. The rest are all proven winners and senior players.

In their place, Mateo Kovacic and his fellow Croatia international Josko Gvardiol, the central defender at RB Leipzig, are strong Champions League experienced players. Gabriel Veiga, the new 21-year-old Spanish talent at Celta Vigo is another. The planning for the end, when it comes, of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, will also have begun. There is a reason that clubs retain those top-quality senior players as long as possible.

They may not have the legs of their younger selves, but they can be relied upon in the biggest games, season after season. Finding the players who can replace them, and then trusting them with the game-time in the biggest matches as they find their feet at a club like City, is one of the most difficult processes in football. It is why Guardiola’s relationship with the Spanish axis of Txiki Begiristain and chief executive Ferran Soriano is so important. When Guardiola thanked them after Saturday’s win for not sacking him for previous Champions League disappointments, no-one ever believed they might.

Guardiola and the cult of the great manager is the most powerful draw City have. It was not strong enough for them to convince Jude Bellingham but one suspects that there is a plan to try to sign the midfielder at some point, even if his next contract is at Real Madrid.

A perfect system? Not quite. The 115 charges from the Premier League, the epic legal case that will play out between its lawyers and City in the months to come has a jeopardy attached. The club could yet face any number of sanctions including a transfer embargo. The effect such a punishment had on Chelsea in 2019 will be a warning that any interruption to the natural cycle of signing and selling can be very dangerous for the health of a club.

The Premier League investigation is not the only challenge that City face in the months that come. The new Uefa financial fair play regulations will affect all the biggest clubs in their own way and they will have to plan according to the new limits which are drawn from the size of a club’s revenue. Next season will be the last Champions League edition played according to the old four-team group stage before the expansion to the Swiss model, with eight first round games.

With the wealth of their Abu Dhabi backers, and the benefit of 12 partner clubs in the City Football Group which give the mothership unrivalled insight into talent across the world, the European champions have many advantages. Their recruitment team has proven itself to be one of the best in the business, and capable of paying the biggest wages. Their famous manager has laid out his intention to stay and win more Champions League titles after this first one.

Yet they still have a battle on their hands with the English game. The Premier League charges were brought by the league’s executive and came amid a political atmosphere among rivals that financial fair play was not being enforced. City are in for the fight of their lives.

