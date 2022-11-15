Improve pay offer or prepare for Scottish NHS strikes, union tells SNP

NHS staff protest - James Chapelard

The crisis enveloping Scotland’s struggling NHS has intensified after the largest health worker union told SNP ministers to prepare for strikes and GPs warned their practices are “buckling under current demand”.

Unison, which represents 50,000 nurses, midwives, cleaners, porters and administrative staff, said 61 per cent of members had voted to reject the Scottish Government’s pay offer.

Wilma Brown, chair of the union’s Scotland health committee, warned SNP ministers they must “come back to the negotiating table with an improved offer or prepare themselves for the first strikes in the NHS since devolution”.

The warning came as BMA Scotland said many practices were at “tipping point”, with a survey showing 81 per cent had patient demand that exceeded their capacity and 42 per cent having a substantial overload.

More than a third of practices said they had at least one GP vacancy, up from just over a quarter this time last year, while nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) said abuse of staff had worsened over this period.

Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, her under-fire Health Secretary, have blamed Covid for the pressures facing GPs but the BMA said the deterioration over the past 12 months meant that “is simply not a viable explanation for the huge imbalance that we face”.

‘SNP winter of discontent’

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a GP and the Scottish Tories’ Shadow Health Secretary, said the SNP’s “dire workforce planning” was the reason for the survey’s findings and argued Mr Yousaf was “completely out of his depth”.

Labour warned the Unison vote, which has followed a series of strike ballots over the past few weeks, means Scotland was heading for an “SNP winter of discontent”.

The ballot came after thousands of nurses in all Scotland’s health board areas voted last week to take strike action over pay levels and staffing shortages that threaten “patient safety”.

There are more than 6,000 nursing and midwifery vacancies in Scotland’s NHS, including, with the number of empty posts surging by 22 per cent in the past year.

Thousands of Unite members working in the NHS, including in estates, ambulance service, medical equipment management and theatre roles, have also voted for walkouts after rejecting the Scottish Government’s offer of a £2,205 pay rise.

Pay offer ‘just isn’t enough’

Mr Yousaf repeated at the weekend that the Scottish Government had no more money to make an improved offer and urged Steve Barclay, his UK counterpart, to give him a bailout.

But Mr Brown said: “Our members have voted in their thousands and their message is loud and clear - the Scottish Government’s pay offer just isn’t good enough.”

She said SNP ministers “need to understand the anger of health staff who are working in an under-funded, under-staffed NHS” and argued the vote should be a “massive wake-up call” for them.

Matt McLaughlin, Unison Scotland’s head of health, added: “Nobody wants to take strike action but without an improved pay offer, our members will be left with no choice.”

Unveiling the BMA survey results, Dr Andrew Buist, chair of its Scottish GP committee, said: “The majority of GP surgeries are saying there is simply not enough capacity to meet demand for care.

“However, I am deeply disappointed that there has been no improvement at all in 12 months despite pledges from the Scottish Government to support general practice and recruit more doctors.”

Warning around half a million Scots are registered with under-staffed practices, he said: “Doctors are leaving the profession because they are exhausted, burnt out and cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Mr Yousaf said: “I am disappointed Unison members have rejected this record pay rise, that ensures the lowest paid receive the highest uplift.

“I have always stressed that dialogue is essential and I reiterated my commitment to ongoing discussions to avoid strikes to trade unions just last week.”

A Scottish government spokesman said: “We have already delivered a record number of GPs working in Scotland, with more per head than any other country in the UK.”