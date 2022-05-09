Impressive winds and heavy rainfall looming for Ontario and Manitoba

A system with heavy rain and potential wind speeds exceeding 80 km/hr will hit Manitoba and northwestern Ontario through Monday.

Forecasters are tracking a powerful Colorado low approaching from the south. The ingredients are in place for strong storms Monday afternoon but there are a couple obstacles.

The storm will initiate in North Dakota and creep northeast into Manitoba and Lake of the Woods region. The storm will likely lose strength as they move over the many cold lakes.

Storm Energy

In southern Manitoba, communities around Sprague are under severe thunderstorm threat. The system will bring heavy rain and some strong winds through the evening in Ontario along Highway 17 and 11.

Thunderstorms MB/

Locally 30-50 mm of rainfall is expected in Kenora and along Manitoba's Red River Basin, with possible high water levels and localized flood risks to start off the work week. Luckily, the heaviest rain will stay east of the hardest hit flooded areas in Manitoba but 10-2 0mm is expected from Highway 75 to Dryden.