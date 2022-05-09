Impressive winds and heavy rainfall looming for Ontario and Manitoba

Digital Writers
·1 min read
Impressive winds and heavy rainfall looming for Ontario and Manitoba
Impressive winds and heavy rainfall looming for Ontario and Manitoba

A system with heavy rain and potential wind speeds exceeding 80 km/hr will hit Manitoba and northwestern Ontario through Monday.

Forecasters are tracking a powerful Colorado low approaching from the south. The ingredients are in place for strong storms Monday afternoon but there are a couple obstacles.

The storm will initiate in North Dakota and creep northeast into Manitoba and Lake of the Woods region. The storm will likely lose strength as they move over the many cold lakes.

Storm Energy
Storm Energy

In southern Manitoba, communities around Sprague are under severe thunderstorm threat. The system will bring heavy rain and some strong winds through the evening in Ontario along Highway 17 and 11.

Thunderstorms MB/
Thunderstorms MB/

Locally 30-50 mm of rainfall is expected in Kenora and along Manitoba's Red River Basin, with possible high water levels and localized flood risks to start off the work week. Luckily, the heaviest rain will stay east of the hardest hit flooded areas in Manitoba but 10-2 0mm is expected from Highway 75 to Dryden.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Another day of storms expected on the Prairies for Mother’s Day

    More thunderstorms are possible on the southern Prairies for Mother’s Day. We’re also watching a potential for wintry weather in Alberta, and more rain for Manitoba.

  • Flood forecasters watching closely as Manitoba expected to get more rain over coming days

    Flood forecasters in Manitoba say they're keeping a close eye on a series of precipitation systems that could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to much of the province over the next five to seven days. There's also a high chance some areas will get more than 60 millimetres of rain, the province said in a flood bulletin on Saturday afternoon. Manitoba's hydrologic forecast centre will update its water level forecasts to determine the effect all the rain will have on areas already experi

  • Accumulating snow possible across southern Alberta on Monday

    Some areas in Alberta are seeing the potential for accumulating snowfall on Monday as temperatures drop.

  • NBA playoffs: Ja Morant deletes 'broke the code' tweet after apparent knee injury

    After the game, Morant tweeted “broke the code” with a video clip of his apparent knee injury, then quickly deleted the tweet.

  • Putin’s Private Army Accused of Raping New Moms on Maternity Ward

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Security Service of UkraineABUJA, Nigeria—Russian mercenaries from the notoriously brutal Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” allegedly raped women admitted to a maternity ward in a hospital in the Central African Republic (CAR), according to military officials who spoke to The Daily Beast.On the night of April 10, three Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which is also active in Ukraine right now

  • EU edges towards oil sanctions on Russia, no deal yet

    European Union governments moved closer on Sunday to agreeing tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying Russian oil, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope. Ambassadors of the 27 EU countries have been meeting daily to discuss details of the sixth sanctions package targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine since the European Commission announced proposals for it on May 4. "The Council (of EU governments) is united on the need to adopt a 6th sanctions package," the French presidency of the EU and the Commission said in a statement.

  • 3 American tourists found dead, fourth hospitalized at Bahamas Sandals resort

    Three American tourists died this week at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma in the Bahamas. Police are investigating the cause of death.

  • FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem talks Lewis Hamilton out of withdrawal

    A jewellery ban has caused controversy.

  • Canada's Trudeau announces new weapons for Ukraine in visit to Kyiv

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new weapons and equipment for Ukraine on Sunday after an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the capital. Trudeau, addressing a news conference after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also said Canada was imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in connection with Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. "Today, I'm announcing more military assistance, drone cameras, satellite imagery, small arms, ammunition and other support, including funding for demining operations," Trudeau said.

  • Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

    After William Byron squeezed him against the wall on a final restart, Joey Logano knew what he'd do if got the chance to regain the lead. Logano bumped Byron from behind on the next-to-last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Byron hit the wall in turn three and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.