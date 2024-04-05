England captain Williams sparkles as table-topping Warrington thrash Leeds

The outstanding George Williams holds off Leeds defenders. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

Sam Burgess’ strong start at Warrington Wolves continued with a fifth win in the first seven Super League games, as an impressive display helped see off Leeds Rhinos.

Burgess has already made a significant impact at the Wolves since arriving in the off-season, and the England legend looks to have crafted a Warrington side who finished sixth last year into potential title contenders in 2024.

Here, they were far too good for a Leeds side who themselves had started the year well with four wins from their first six league games – but they were well-beaten here by Warrington who were led superbly by England captain George Williams, scoring six tries to Leeds’ two to run out comfortable winners. They are now joint-top of the early table with Wigan Warriors and look every inch a side capable of competing under Burgess.

Leeds began the brighter of the two sides, taking a deserved lead when Harry Newman superbly claimed a hanging Matt Frawley kick to nudge the Rhinos ahead, and they arguably should have extended their lead through Ash Handley shortly after that opening score.

Related: Castleford are in danger of joining London Broncos in the second tier

Handley plucked a Williams kick from mid-air and raced downfield away from the trailing Warrington defenders. However, the Wolves’ Matty Ashton recovered superbly to not only stop Handley short of the line but help carry him into touch: and that proved to be a significant moment in the balance of play.

From there, Warrington clicked into gear, perhaps invigorated by that brilliant defensive effort from Ashton that prevented them from going further behind. They levelled the scores when Matty Nicholson produced some outstanding footwork to sidestep the Leeds defence and make it 4-4 and from there, the Wolves continued to improve.

By half-time, they were 12 points ahead after a dominant 15 minutes in the run-up to the break yielded the tries Warrington’s efforts merited. Leeds were dealt a blow when Handley left the field injured and shortly after that, England captain Williams scored a sensational individual try to put the visitors ahead for the first time.

Story continues

That 10-4 lead was then extended by six more points on the stroke of the interval. After the Wolves forced a Leeds dropout, the Rhinos couldn’t hold Burgess’ men at bay, with Ben Currie’s inch-perfect pass sending Joe Bullock in for their third try. It was a score that prompted Burgess to stand and applaud and given how his side had performed, his applause was merited.

The first try after half-time felt crucial. If Warrington continued where they left off in the first half, the game could have run away from Leeds but the hosts returned from the break in fine form. And they narrowed the gap five minutes after the restart when Brodie Croft kicked through for Luis Roberts to touch down.

However, Lachie Miller missed the goal meaning the Wolves still had a two-score advantage. Another pivotal moment followed shortly after that Roberts try when Paul Momirovski thought he had reduced the deficit further, but the Australian’s try was pulled back for a double movement and from there, Warrington regained control.

And with 15 minutes to go, the Wolves struck a telling blow when, after forcing another dropout from the Rhinos, hooker Danny Walker cut through the Leeds line to extend their lead to 16 points. It felt like a game-deciding moment.

If that Walker try didn’t seal the result, what followed in the final minutes certainly did as Matt Dufty cut through a tiring Leeds defensive line for Warrington’s fifth try before Josh Thewlis intercepted a Rhinos attack in the final minutes for their sixth.