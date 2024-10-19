Impressive Tottenham turn it on with second-half thrashing of West Ham

Tottenham produced a second-half blitz of their own with three goals in eight minutes to down West Ham 4-1 and dispel memories of their collapse at Brighton.

Ange Postecoglou had been forced to stew on a humbling 3-2 loss away to Brighton for two weeks during the international break where they conceded three times in quick succession after half-time.

When Mohammed Kudus put West Ham ahead in the 18th minute after slack home defending, the Spurs boss could have been forgiven for fearing the worst but Dejan Kulusevski levelled before the break and the hosts were at their scintillating best afterwards.

Yves Bissouma slotted home to make it 2-1 in the 52nd-minute and Jean-Clair Todibo put through his own net four minutes later before Son Heung-min wrapped up the scoring on the hour mark with a trademark left-footed finish.

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski scores the equaliser (PA)

There was still time for Julen Lopetegui to watch Kudus be sent off late on for violent conduct to compound another poor afternoon for the new West Ham boss.

Spurs were boosted by the return of fit-again captain Son and the in-form Brennan Johnson fizzed an early effort wide.

West Ham had headed into the international break after a 4-1 victory over Ipswich and almost went ahead in the 11th minute.

Jarrod Bowen skipped past Micky van de Ven and cut back for Kudus, but his powerful strike was tipped over by Guglielmo Vicario.

It was a warning sign that Tottenham would not heed as not long after Son curled just past the post, Lopetegui watched his team go ahead.

Destiny Udogie was at fault for Spurs after he failed to initially clear his line, which allowed Bowen the opportunity to race beyond him and tee up Kudus, who scuffed an effort into the bottom corner in the 18th-minute.

Postecoglou could only shake his head on the touchline, but his team responded impressively with another Son effort deflected wide before Lucas Paqueta almost turned Udogie’s cross into his own net.

Pedro Porro was next to go close with a low effort well saved by Alphonse Areola, who quickly got up to claim the rebound and deny Johnson a tap-in.

The momentum had firmly shifted now and Tottenham did duly level after 36 minutes as James Maddison carried the ball before he found Kulusevski, who cut inside and rifled a left-footed strike in off the post from 16-yards.

Pape Sarr was sent on for Maddison at half-time and with Postecoglou’s words still ringing in the ears of his players, they started with a bang.

Moments after Udogie had a shot deflected over, the left-back received Son’s pass and checked back inside before he teed up Bissouma to roll home for Spurs’ second in the 52nd-minute.

It was 3-1 four minutes later when Kulusevski laid back for Son, who had a low effort saved by Areola, which unfortunately deflected off West Ham defender Todibo and went across the line.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus raises his hands to Micky van de Ven’s face and received a red card after a VAR check (PA)

Spurs were not finished there and Son grabbed his ninth goal against the Hammers on the hour mark to cap a three-goal spell in eight minutes.

Sarr passed out to Son, who dribbled into the penalty area and worked a yard of space against Todibo before he drilled home.

Son hit the post seconds later as Tottenham scented blood, but Udogie had to block a Kudus effort on the line before normal service was resumed as Kulusevski curled wide and Johnson was denied by Areola.

Areola also thwarted Timo Werner before West Ham ended with 10-men as Kudus was sent off in the 86th-minute by referee Andrew Madley, following a VAR review, for violent conduct after he shoved Sarr in the face.