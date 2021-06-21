Impressive Start for FCB at Cannes Lions 2020/2021
Incredible showing for the first day, with 21 trophies
NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB is off to its best-ever start during the first day of Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking home 21 Lions. FCB Health Network was crowned “Healthcare Network of the Year” with its AREA 23 unit receiving the prestigious “Healthcare Agency of the Year” honor and the Grand Prix in the category of Pharma – Regulated for “SICK BEATS.” The Pharma Grand Prix is awarded infrequently at the festival, further highlighting the significance of this year’s win.
AREA 23 counts 11 Lions to date this year, inclusive of the Grand Prix, with six campaigns receiving awards: “SICK BEATS,” “See Sound,” “The Inevitable News,” “Trapped,” “Unbreakable” and “Fighting for Words – The First Posters to Help Treat Aphasia – ‘Sheep.’”
FCB Chicago came out of the gate strong on the first day with “Boards of Change,” on behalf of the City of Chicago, garnering four impressive awards including a Gold Lion in Design – Event Storytelling and a Gold Lion in Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events. “Boards of Change” launched last year at the height of racial tension and political divide in the United States. The campaign repurposed plywood boards that barricaded storefronts during the protests, filled with messages and cries for justice — seen by many as symbols of destruction — and transformed them into voting booths. The booths inspired residents in dozens of traditionally low-turnout neighborhoods to register to vote, and ultimately head to the polls to drive change.
FCB Interface’s renowned campaign “The Punishing Signal,” on behalf of Mumbai Police, was honored with five wins including a Gold Lion in Health & Wellness – Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness. The campaign tackles the noise pollution in the city of Mumbai as a result of Mumbaikars honking even when the traffic signal is red.
Please refer to the charts below for full information on today’s distinctions.
Cannes Lions – Design
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Design – Event Storytelling
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SEE SOUND
SEE SOUND
Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SEE SOUND
SEE SOUND
Design – Medical Products
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Design – Design-driven Effectiveness
Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Silver Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Bronze Lion
FCB CANADA
PROJECT UNDERSTOOD
GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech
Cannes Lions – Outdoor
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events
Silver Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
BOARDS OF CHANGE
CITY OF CHICAGO
Outdoor – Displays
Bronze Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Single-market Campaign
Bronze Lion
FCB INTERFACE
THE PUNISHING SIGNAL
MUMBAI POLICE
Outdoor – Social Behaviour
Cannes Lions – Pharma
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Gold Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
TRAPPED
INSMED INCORPORATED
Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
UNBREAKABLE
INSMED INCORPORATED
Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP”
CONSTANT THERAPY
Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
SICK BEATS
WOOJER
Pharma – Regulated
Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
THE INEVITABLE NEWS
Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment
