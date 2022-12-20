Stay off the roads, if possible: B.C.'s South Coast in for new snow blast

Another storm is on tap for B.C. after the South Coast was given an appetizer on Sunday, with an event that stranded motorists and caused power outages. This forthcoming bout of snowfall will be considerably worse in nature, with widespread alerts in place.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

PHOTOS: Traffic chaos ensues in B.C. following bout of heavy snow

A low-pressure system off the coast of Vancouver Island will bring some impressive snowfall amounts to the South Coast through Tuesday -- one that guarantees to be a widespread event, opposed to certain areas because of mixing or rain.

BCTIME

"The location of the developing storm in combination with the cold air locked in place will allow widespread snow to spread over southern B.C. through the day on Tuesday, providing a solid opportunity for accumulating snowfall throughout the region,” says Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Snowfall ratios will be higher than usual for Metro Vancouver and the Victoria areas, leading to a fluffy snow that will not have trouble accumulating.

This is a quick-moving system that will continue pushing across just the extreme southern part of the province Tuesday.

Commuters should exercise caution as Tuesday morning will see more impressive snowfall rates for southern Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver. The Tuesday afternoon and evening commute will be tricky, as well, because of the slippery road conditions.

image (1)

Snow should taper off near midday Tuesday on Vancouver Island and in the afternoon on the mainland side.

Southern Vancouver Island will see totals in the 15-20 cm range, with local totals across higher elevations possibly reaching 30 cm. Victoria could see 15 cm. Metro Vancouver's snowfall totals will range between 5-15 cm ,with higher accumulations likely to the eastern half of the Fraser Valley.

Story continues

Southern parts of the interior and Okanagan could also see totals tip to the 10-20-cm range.

WATCH: Snowiest December day since 2008 for Vancouver Island

Click here to view the video

Beyond, more messy storms are expected for the South Coast leading up to Christmas and continuing through Boxing Day. After a few days of frigid weather, the next storm will bring primarily snow Thursday night and into Friday, but this will be closely followed by another storm, which will bring snow and freezing rain, then changing to rain, late Friday through Saturday.

This storm could bring an extended period of freezing rain with significant icing to parts of the region before the changeover to rain. Another storm is expected to bring rain and alpine snow for Christmas and Boxing Day.

Thumbnail courtesy of Kulwinder Parhar, taken in Vancouver, B.C.

Check back for the latest on these multiple wintry threats across B.C.