Impressive Brighton fight back to stun Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Arsenal vs Brighton live: Score and latest updates from the Carabao Cup - Getty Images/Clive Rose

10:11 PM

Report: Brighton continue impressive form to end Arsenal home run

Brighton were the last away team to win at the Emirates Stadium, doing so last season, and on Wednesday night they became the first away team to win here in this campaign. A bogey team for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal? It certainly felt that way on Wednesday night, as Roberto De Zerbi’s players continued their impressive form with another inventive performance against a bigger side.

Arsenal had played a total of 12 home matches since their loss at home to Brighton in April. They had won them all. And then Brighton rolled into north London again, with a new manager but the same expansive approach.

Just as they were in their recent thrashing of Chelsea, De Zerbi’s side were superb here. The league leaders were much-changed for this League Cup tie, admittedly, but so were Brighton. If this was a battle of the B teams, it was a battle emphatically won by the boys in blue and white.

In the wider picture of their season, with the Europa League to worry about and a potential title charge beginning to materialise, it is perhaps no crisis that Arsenal have dropped out of the League Cup. Defeat unquestionably brings a loss of momentum, however, and a significant amount of frustration.

That annoyance will be made worse by the fact that Arsenal took the lead, through Eddie Nketiah. Brighton fought back through Danny Welbeck — against his former club — and second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.

The attritional nature of this season has been draining for all concerned and, with just one round of Premier League fixtures to go before the World Cup break, this fixture provided both managers with a welcome opportunity to rotate their teams.

Both Arteta and De Zerbi took the chance with both hands, making a string of changes from back to front. For Arsenal it meant another opportunity for Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, two academy boys who are hoping to one day become as important to this side as Bukayo Saka, rested here ahead of his near-certain England call-up.

Story continues

The opening goal was the result of Nketiah and Nelson’s understanding, and it was one of Arsenal’s most impressive of the season so far. Nelson cruised past a few challenges in midfield, weaving left then right, before picking out Nketiah on the left side of the penalty area. The curling finish, high into Jason Steele’s top corner, was a reminder of the striker’s natural ability in front of goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game - Arsenal vs Brighton: live score carabao cup latest updates - PA/John Walton

It was hardly a deserved lead for Arsenal, though, and Brighton were soon level thanks to a moment of misfortune for Karl Hein, the home side’s 20-year-old debutant goalkeeper. As he came out of his goal to collect an overhit pass, Hein slipped. By the time he had regained his footing, the ball was past him. Down went Welbeck, obviously fouled, and the Brighton forward happily buried the resulting penalty against his former club.

The unfamiliar Arsenal team, which included young winger Marquinhos at right wing and the lesser-spotted Cedric Soares at right-back, gradually took control before the half-time break, with Nelson threatening and Fabio Vieira finding some promising positions in midfield.

The home side’s dominance continued into the second half. Nelson was enjoying himself on the left flank, testing Steele with a low header, and Albert Sambi Lokonga fired wide from the edge of the box.

But Brighton carried plenty of threat still, especially following the introduction of Japan international Mitoma. The winger has been in thrilling form in recent weeks and his finish here, curled into the same corner that Nketiah found in the first half, was a measure of his confidence.

Arsenal, with a game to chase, were now leaving huge spaces in their midfield. Brighton sensed the opportunity to counter and Lamptey’s searing pace did the damage for their third goal. Billy Gilmour produced some fine work in the middle of the pitch, setting up the onrushing Lamptey, who surged through.

Sprinting at full pace into the penalty area, there was no stopping the Brighton full-back. Not without conceding another penalty, anyway. His low finish was more accurate than powerful, but it had enough on it to sneak past Hein in the Arsenal goal, and confirm another victory in north London for Brighton.

09:58 PM

Blackburn beat West Ham 10-9 on pens

Angelo Ogbonna, West Ham's captain for the night hit the bar after all 19 previous penalties had been scored.

The score was 2-2 after full time.

09:54 PM

Southampton beat Sheffield Wednesday 6-5 on pens

Dominic Iorfa missed the decisive penalty after all 11 previous ones had gone in.

It was 1-1 at full time.

09:50 PM

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on pens

Nick Pope makes three saves to put Newcastle into the next round.

The score was 0-0 after full time.

09:44 PM

FULL TIME! Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Arsenal are out of the league cup!

Nketiah opened the scoring with a great finish. Welbeck struck back with a penalty seven minutes later.

Mitoma and Lamptey with goals in the second half to put Brighton through.

Three wins on the bounce now for De Zerbi's men.

09:41 PM

Going to pens! Southampton 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

The Yorkshire side have done well to hold their Premier League rivals. Can they cause an upset?

09:40 PM

Going to pens! Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0

All square after 90 mins at St James's Park.

09:39 PM

Full time: Wolves 1 Leeds 0

Wolves are through after a late goal from Boubacar Traore.

09:38 PM

Full time! Nottingham Forest 2 Tottenham 0

Steve Cooper's side put out Antonio Conte's men at the City Ground.

09:37 PM

90 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Five minutes of added time at the Emirates Stadium.

09:36 PM

GOAL! West Ham 2 Blackburn 2

Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz equalises for Blackburn late on.

Looks like it's going to penalties.

09:32 PM

85 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Holding with a header from a free-kick which Steele saves.

Only five minutes left for Arsenal to bring it back.

09:30 PM

GOAL! Wolves 1 Leeds 0

Boubacar Traore opens the scoring after 85 minutes.

09:29 PM

83 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

CHANCE: Steele denies Martinelli with a shot that was straight at the goalkeeper.

09:28 PM

80 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Brighton bring on Undav for Sarmiento.

Arsenal bring on Xhaka for Lokonga.

Not much time for Arsenal to get back into the game.

09:26 PM

PICTURED: Lamptey scores Brighton's third

Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey celebrates scoring their third goal - Arsenal v Brighton: live score carabao cup latest updates - Reuters/Matthew Childs

09:23 PM

76 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Sub for Brighton: Estupinian on for Enciso.

09:22 PM

RED CARD! Nottingham Forest 2 Tottenham 0

A potential lifeline for Spurs as Orel Mangala is sent off with 15 mins to go.

09:22 PM

75 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

The south coast side have been continuing the pressure and have had a couple of chances since the goal.

09:19 PM

73 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

Subs for Arsenal: Tierney and Vieira off for Jesus and Zinchenko.

09:18 PM

71 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 3

GOAL! Lamptey slots the ball underneath Hein with his left foot while under pressure from Cedric.

The former Chelsea defender then celebrates in front of the travelling fans.

A long way back for Arsenal now.

09:15 PM

69 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

Since their goal, Brighton have impoved. They're now controlling the game and Arsenal will need a big change in momentum to win this.

09:11 PM

65 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

Brighton were the last team to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. That game in April finished 2-1, will it be the same tonight?

09:09 PM

62 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

Subs for Arsenal: Marquinhos and Saliba coming off for Martinelli and Gabriel.

Brighton brought on Adam Webster for Lewis Dunk a few minutes earlier.

09:06 PM

61 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

A quick counter-attack from Brighton and Jeremy Sarmiento played in the Japanese international, who finishes well from just inside the box.

09:04 PM

58 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 2

GOAL: Mitoma scores!!!

09:03 PM

Nottingham Forest 2 Tottenham 0

Good news for England fans. Harry Kane has been substituted. He won't be missing the World Cup due to an injury picked up at the City Ground at least.

09:01 PM

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 2 Tottenham 0

Jesse Lingard doubles the lead!

09:00 PM

53 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

SAVE! Steele palms away a header from Nelson. Lokonga has a shot soon after which goes wide. He's had a few attempts this half.

08:56 PM

49 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

CLOSE! Nketiah hits the post with a powerful swerving effort. Steele may have got a touch to it and the rebound was cleared by Colville.

08:54 PM

Goal! Nottingham 1 Tottenham 0

Renan Lodi gives the midlands side the lead against Antonio Conte's men.

08:52 PM

46 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

The second half kicks off.

Subs for Brighton: Pascal Gross on for Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma on for Solly March

08:48 PM

The half time scores

08:47 PM

The first half in pictures

Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal scores their team's first goal past Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Carabao Cup Third Round match - Arsenal vs Brighton: live score carabao cup latest updates - Getty Images/Clive Rose

Danny Welbeck is fouled by Arsenal's Karl Hein resulting in a penalty being awarded to Brighton & Hove Albion - Arsenal v Brighton: live carabao cup latest updates - Reuters/David Klein

Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck scores their first goal from the penalty spot - Arsenal vs Brighton: live score carabao cup latest updates - Reuters/David Klein

08:37 PM

Goal! Southampton 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

James Ward-Prowse equalises for Southampton just on the stroke of half time with a penalty.

08:36 PM

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

The referee blows his whistle in North London. Goals from Nketiah and Welbeck in a pretty even match so far.

08:33 PM

45 Mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Three minutes of added time at the Emirates Stadium.

08:31 PM

43 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Tariq Lamptey is doing well for Brighton so far. He has struggled for fitness and has been out of the team a lot recently, but is a solid player. Could be going with Ghana to the World Cup, so it's important for him to get minutes.

08:27 PM

Goal! West Ham 1 Blackburn 1

A goal in the east end of London as Pablo Fornals equalises for the Premier League club.

08:25 PM

39 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Nelson continuing his resurgence

Reiss Nelson is having a really good half for #AFC. Driving past players in midfield, making things happen. It was a lovely assist for Eddie Nketiah's goal, too. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 9, 2022

08:24 PM

37 mins: Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Both sides are causing each other problems. Seems like there could be more goals in the game.

08:16 PM

Another goal elsewhere

Southampton 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1. The League One side are beating Premier League Southampton after Josh Windass scored.

08:14 PM

Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Brighton equalise through Welbeck's penalty. Horrible moment for Karl Hein, who slipped as Welbeck ran through. By the time he got up, Welbeck was past him. Obvious foul, Welbeck then sends him the wrong way. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 9, 2022

08:14 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1 Brighton 1

Danny Welbeck nets the penalty against his old club, finding the corner.

08:13 PM

PENALTY! Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Hein takes down Welbeck inside the box and is booked for it.

08:11 PM

Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Arsenal's goal was a bit against the run of play, with Enciso and Sarmiento both firing over from range for Brighton beforehand. Sarmiento has had some nice touches so far.

08:07 PM

Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

From Sam Dean, our reporter at the match:

Arsenal lead, brilliant goal from Nketiah. Curls his finish into the top corner after some fantastic work by Nelson in midfield. Nelson beat one man with a drop of the shoulder, powered through the Brighton midfield and set up Nketiah. Hale End boys producing the goods — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) November 9, 2022

08:06 PM

GOAL! Arsenal 1 Brighton 0

Eddie Nketiah with a great finish.

08:03 PM

Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Enciso has a shot from outside the area which he puts over the bar. Brighton looking dangerous on the counter.

08:02 PM

Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Jeremy Sarmiento with a right-footed shot from outside the area which goes close.

08:01 PM

First goal of the night in the third round

West Ham 0 Blackburn 1! The Lancashire side go ahead with 21-year-old Jack Vale's first goal for Blackburn.

A tidy finish through the legs of Alphonse Areola.

07:55 PM

Arsenal 0 Brighton 0

Yellow card! Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo fouls Arsenal's Fabio Vieira.

Free kick to Arsenal which amounts to nothing.

07:47 PM

And we're off

The game has kicked off at the Emirates Stadium in north London

07:42 PM

Not long to go

Less than five minutes to go until kick-off. Can Danny Welbeck score against his old club? Or will the league leaders build on their good win at the weekend?

07:26 PM

The debutant

Karl Hein of Arsenal warms up before the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium - Arsenal vs Brighton: live score carabao cup latest updates - Getty Images/David Price

07:19 PM

A night to remember

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein makes his debut for Arsenal. The 20-year-old has played more games for his national team (16) than he has at senior club level (10).

The Arsenal line-up is similar to the ones which have lined-up in the Europa League, with many players who have had restricted minutes in the league getting some game time. It contains some strong players who have done well in Europe, including Kieran Tierney, Mohammed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah.

Brighton's starting XI also contains plenty of good players, with ex-Arsenal man Danny Welbeck and captain Lewis Dunk both in the team.

It will be interesting to see how Billy Gilmour fairs. He has struggled for game time since signing from Chelsea in the summer and didn't start for Scotland in their last round of internationals. He has bags of potential though, with a man of the match performance for Scotland against England in the Euros.

07:03 PM

Lots of changes

Arsenal have made 10 changes from their victory over Chelsea at the weekend, with only William Saliba keeping his place.

Brighton have made eight changes from their win away at Wolves, with Lewis Dunk, Moises Caicedo and Solly March the only players to start both matches.

07:01 PM

Team news

Arsenal: Hein, Cedric, Saliba, Holding, Tierney, Elneny, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah. Subs: Turner, White, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus.

Brighton: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, March, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Caicedo, Gilmour, Veltman. Subs: Sanchez, Webster, Gross, Undav, Mitoma, Ferguson, Estupinan, Turns, Moran.

06:56 PM

Arsenal's starting XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤 Hein makes his debut

💪 Cedric at the back

⚡️ Marquinhos in attack



📻 Follow the reaction LIVE with us 👉 https://t.co/P248GmHXI7 pic.twitter.com/fyRFA2GXBO — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 9, 2022

06:50 PM

The visitors' starting line-up for tonight

06:09 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to the Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Brighton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City in second place.

The home side have won three on the bounce, including an impressive 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, with Gabriel Magalhaes netting the winner. They have won 11, lost one and drawn one this season.

Arsenal also topped their Europa League group, winning all but one game.

Brighton have performed well this season and are currently sitting ahead of big-hitters Chelsea and Liverpool in sixth place with 21 pointswhile the visitors have won two of their last five. After a strong start, they had a bit of a blip in which they were winless in five games. They have now bounced back with back-to-back wins over Wolves and Chelsea. The latter was particularly sweet given that Chelsea manager Graham Potter started this season with the south coast club.

This is Arsenal’s first match in the competition this season, having been knocked out in the semi-finals by Liverpool last season. Brighton beat Forest Green Rovers 3-0 in the second round and were knocked out by Leicester in the last 16 in 2021.

As is the way with the Carabao Cup, we can expect some rotation this evening. Arsenal could potentially have a similar line-up to their Europa League games, in which Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah have been regulars. One to look out for is Reiss Nelson, who scored two in his first Premier League outing of the season in October.

Brighton may give some minutes to players who have been out of the starting line-up of late, such as Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour. Moises Caicedo, who is set to go to the World Cup with Ecuador, will be an interesting one to watch if he starts. The 21-year-old midfielder is reportedly wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid.