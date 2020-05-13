‘Impractical Jokers’ Gets ‘Dinner Party’ Remote Edition On TruTV Amid Pandemic

Click here to read the full article.

TruTV’s flagship series Impractical Jokers is getting a remotely filmed offshoot, Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, amid the coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown.

The new, six-episode half-hour series is set to premiere on May 21. Starring Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the show virtually reunites the long-time friends, forced apart for the first time in over 25 years by the pandemic, as they sit down to break bread in their respective homes. Fans will see the group like never before, with an up close and personal glimpse at their lives while they practice social distancing. (Watch a promo above)

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party marks the latest extension to the Impractical Jokers franchise. It follows the February release of the feature-length Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which had the highest per-screen average of all major theatrical openers in its first week.

The mothership hidden-camera series Impractical Jokers has been renewed for a ninth season, which has not been filmed yet. It is slated for a premiere later this year.

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home.”

Every Thursday night the guys will dish about their week, their friendships and whatever appears on their dinner table.

“While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans’ living rooms,” said The Tenderloins. “Although this isn’t our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers.”

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom and Chris Wagner serving as executive producers and Chris Pizzi as co-executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano and Charlie DeBevoise. Casey Jost will serve as producer. Bloom will also serve as showrunner.

The Tenderloins also star in TBS’ The Misery Index, hosted by Jameela Jamil. That show will be returning for season two on May 14T. They are repped by Vector Management, UTA, and attorney Danny Passman.

