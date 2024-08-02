'Impossible to escape feeling this is a club united'

[Getty Images]

Spending time around the Arsenal camp in the United States, it was impossible to escape the feeling this is a club united.

Intense as ever on the training pitch and in games, away from it manager Mikel Arteta was relaxed - far removed from the tetchy figure we sometimes see on the touchline - and technical director Edu feels like a man in control of his remit. The Brazilian is a lively character. It is easy to imagine him during his playing days, revving his team-mates up, delivering harsh words or raising a laugh. The bond between the pair is strong and those around slot in.

The vibe, in common parlance, is good.

Edu's job these days is to sift through the numerous agents offering Arsenal their clients. His background in Brazil helps the process but he comes across as a clear-minded individual, not one to fall for the promise of a shiny new toy with no substance to it.

Results can mask many issues at football clubs but there is a sense of purpose around Arsenal - and even goodwill towards the ownership, which is remarkable considering the fury launched upon them at the height of the Super League debacle.

Their aim is to improve - and to win. That is not easy given they have amassed 84 and 89 points respectively to finish second in the Premier League for the past two seasons. The only club to finish above them is Manchester City.

When I asked Arteta before the Bournemouth game in Los Angeles if it was possible to improve after two almost perfect seasons, his answer was clear: "We have to."

The process for achieving it has been compared internally to a software update. Arsenal are trying to address the weaknesses and bugs that have been identified. This is not about subtle tweaks. This is a system upgrade.

"We want to improve in everything," said Arteta. "Attacking metrics, defensive metrics, restarts, set pieces."

The challenge to overtake his former club City is one Arsenal will not shy away from.