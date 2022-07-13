'It's impossible to go back': Used electric vehicles go from trash to treasure amid high gas prices

Lauren Bird
·7 min read
'It's impossible to go back': Used electric vehicles go from trash to treasure amid high gas prices
'It's impossible to go back': Used electric vehicles go from trash to treasure amid high gas prices

Luke Walch calls himself the “OG” used electric car salesman. He’s been in the business since 2011 — before the first big wave of EVs had a chance to get used in the first place, he jokes.

A lot has changed since those early days, when electric vehicles were still a curiosity. Now he can’t keep them in stock, as shortages of new cars are seeing drivers fight over used vehicles of all kinds.

“It's really shot up,” says Walch, who owns Green Eyed Motors in Frederick, Colorado. “I mean, the values have really shot up. The demand’s really shot up. The demand from dealers has really shot up.”

Don’t miss

With the cost of gas up $1.53 per gallon over the past year, according to AAA, electric vehicles are beginning to look more and more like the budget-friendly option.

But anyone hoping to cut down on the traditionally high barrier to entry for EVs will discover that buying used doesn't offer the discount it once did.

Walch gets his inventory through used-car auctions. Even there, he says, used vehicles are selling for more than their retail book value — and he doesn’t expect them to get cheaper soon.

“It's just going to continue to get worse.”

More vehicles coming out, but fewer to buy

Though car manufacturers are putting more EVs on the market, and rapid advances in technology mean batteries can stay strong for many years, it can still be a challenge to find used electric vehicles for sale.

That’s thanks in part to the same global chip shortages cutting off the supply of new gas-powered cars, forcing more buyers into the used market. However, it’s also a result of increased interest, as more people look to reduce their greenhouse-gas emissions and cut down on rising fuel costs.

“People are becoming more aware that it's a useful mode of transportation. We don't get asked the same dumb questions we used to get asked, like we used to have to start people like at square one just like a baby, like how an electric car works,” Walch says.

Now, selling them is easy: A used electric vehicle typically sells the day it goes on the lot. The hard part is getting them in. At time of writing, Walch has 25 used EVs in his inventory; normally he would have 60 or 70.

That crunch is being seen across the country, says Liz Najman, communications manager at Recurrent, an organization that works to educate drivers and increase EV adoption.

The average price of a used electric vehicle went up 25% between March 2021 and March 2022, according to Recurrent’s data.

“There are a lot of people who are shopping for used EVs whose preference is a new EV who are having to turn to the second-hand market because the inventory is really not there for new cars,” Najman says.

Old fears persist

While more people are buying used EVs (enthusiastically or not), Recurrent’s research shows they still have the same old worry: that the battery won’t hold its charge after years of use.

“Most of the country — even people who don't like the idea of electric vehicles — are wise to the fact that they use lithium ion batteries, which is the same thing that's in your phone,” Najman says.

“And everybody kind of has the experience that you get a phone and the battery lasts for two days, and then 18 months in, you're suddenly charging your phone all the time and you're losing battery really quickly.”

But Recurrent’s data shows the degradation isn’t as bad as many people fear.

“We have cars that are almost 10 years old that we track, and they show, like, less than 10% degradation in the battery. So if you have a car that's originally rated at 250 miles by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), you're still getting at least 200 miles reliably.”

Depending on how an owner drives, stores and charges their car, they can make the battery life better or worse. However, batteries in the U.S. must be covered under warranty for at least eight years, or 100,000 miles, under federal regulations.

Cost concerns turn upside down

Traditionally, electric vehicles haven’t held their value as well as gas-powered cars.

On average, EVs (excluding Teslas) traditionally depreciated up to 52% over three years, according to research by iSeeCars. The average for all vehicles is 39%.

Much of that is attributed to the federal and state tax credits applied when buying new and that the technology for EVs is rapidly changing.

But in this market, that’s not been the case.

“We're seeing people make almost $10,000 reselling a gently used car,” Najman says.

While supply shortages are the biggest factor in today’s price hikes, Walch also believes pre-owned electric vehicles were simply undervalued in the past.

“We were selling cars like Nissan Leafs, trying to give them away, with nobody ringing the phone for $10,000, $11,000 for a low-mileage couple-year-old car just a couple of years ago. That same car now is sold in a day for twice the price,” he says.

Seeking out savings

Though the upfront cost of an electric vehicle is typically higher than a gas-powered equivalent, owning an EV can be a lot cheaper. Research shows the operating and maintenance costs of an electric vehicle are about 50% lower, which can save drivers thousands of dollars over the years.

And there are ways to bring down that upfront cost. If you can get your hands on a new vehicle, the federal tax credit can save a buyer up to $7,500.

The credit doesn’t apply to used EVs, but there are plenty of state and local tax credit programs that will.

What else to consider when buying a used EV

While many people interested in used EVs will have an idea of what they want in a vehicle, make sure to consider a few special factors before paying a premium price for one.

Be wary of the age of the vehicle you want to purchase. After all, the older it is, the more likely the battery has degraded, and older EVs didn’t start out with the battery range most models have today.

The 2015 Nissan Leaf, for example, only got 84 miles per charge at the time, while the 2019 Leaf started out with a range of 150 miles, according to the EPA.

Additionally, if the car has more than 100,000 miles on it or is older than eight years, the warranty will likely have expired. In the unlikely event that the battery does die, or another serious issue comes up, the repair or replacement cost can be prohibitive — depending on the car, up to $20,000, according to Recurrent.

Consumers may consider installing an at-home charger to save money on power. Keep in mind the upfront cost for a charger can vary, but there are plenty of options for level 1 and level 2 chargers under $1,000. Installation and permits may have to be factored into the cost.

It’s also important to know what voltage and amperage the home’s electric panel can handle and what’s recommended for the particular vehicle.

Though drivers face a steep learning curve getting into an electric vehicle, Walch believes the benefits far outweigh the trouble.

“It's a hard jump to go from gas to electric, but it's impossible to go back to gas once you have.”

What to read next

  • Here's how millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession — and why you might want to do the same

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’

  • Get the latest personal finance news sent straight to your inbox with the MoneyWise newsletter

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Giroux joins the Senators, Campbell heads to the Oilers as NHL free agency opens

    The Ottawa Senators brought a local product home. The Edmonton Oilers finally solidified a troublesome position. And the emergency switch was finally pulled on the league's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. The Senators got things started shortly after the bell rang at 12 p.m. ET by signing veteran forward Claude Giroux to a three-year, US$19.5-million contract — yet another move that signals the f