IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Credit Acceptance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Credit Acceptance Corporation ("CACC" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CACC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against CACC on August 31, 2020. The Lawsuit alleges that the Company made unfair and deceptive loans to consumers and engaged in unfair debt collection tactics, amongst other charges. According to the AG, the Company has engaged in this behavior since 2013. Based on this news, shares of CACC fell more than 15% in intraday trading.

