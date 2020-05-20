IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Following Mergers are Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - QGEN, TORC, IFF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

The investigation concerns whether QIAGEN and its directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of QIAGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. If you are a QIAGEN shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/qiagen-n-v-qgen-stock-merger-thermo-fisher/.

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

The investigation concerns whether resTORbio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the merger between resTORbio and Adicet Bio, Inc. If you are a resTORbio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/restorbio-inc-torc-stock-merger-adicet-bio/.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

The investigation concerns whether IFF and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between IFF and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business. If you are an IFF shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-stock-merger-dupont/.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





