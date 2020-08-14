IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ("Bayer" or "the Company") (OTC PINK:BAYRY)(OTC PINK:BAYZF) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 23, 2016 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 14, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bayer failed to disclose that the acquisition of Monsanto would cause the Company to suffer from exposure to massive judgments and reputational damage if lawsuits related to Monsanto's Roundup product were successful. The Company's positive statements about the prospects of the Monsanto acquisition and the benefits it would create were false. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Bayer, investors suffered damages.

