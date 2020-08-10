IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velocity Financial, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity" or "the Company") (NYSE:VEL) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted in January 2020 (the "IPO") are encouraged to contact the firm before September 28, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Velocity's non-performing loans sharply increased in size from the values presented as part of its IPO materials. The Company failed to share information with investors about the potential impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, despite the fact that international spread had been confirmed at the time of the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Velocity, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

