IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against PlayAGS, Inc. ("PlayAGS" or "the Company") (NYSE:AGS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 24, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PlayAGS was experiencing severe challenges in its Oklahoma business. These challenges were likely to negatively impact the Company's recurring revenue. The Company was also experiencing trouble with its interactive business segment, such as delays in securing regulatory approvals. These challenges were likely to result in the Company recording a goodwill impairment. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about PlayAGS, investors suffered damages.

