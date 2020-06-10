IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TCMD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tactile is the subject of a report published by OSS Research on June 8, 2020, titled "Strong Sell On Tactile Systems (TCMD): Bloated Stock Needs Compression Therapy." According to the report, "the true source of Tactile's growth" is "a kick-back scheme that has resulted in rampant overprescribing." The report added, "Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted. 70% of Tactile's claims audited so far have been retroactively denied." Based on this news, shares of Tactile fell by 10% on the same day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Story continues

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593439/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Tactile-Systems-Technology-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



