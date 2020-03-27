IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bruker Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bruker Corporation ("Bruker" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BRKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Bruker admitted on February 28, 2020, that its Audit Committee had undertaken an investigation based on allegations of improper tax accounting "including the effective income tax rate for 2019 and the related income tax balance sheet accounts." The Company disclosed on March 3, 2020, that the investigation had deepened into its financial reporting and internal controls, including disclosure controls and procedures. The Company also announced that the investigation would cause a delay in the filing of its 2019 annual report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

Story continues

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/582855/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Bruker-Corporation-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



