IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GOCO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GoHealth conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") on July 15, 2020, selling about 43,500,000 shares of common stock at $21.00 per share. In the Company's first quarterly earnings report as a public company, released on August 19, 2020, it disclosed that it suffered a net loss of $22.9 million as opposed to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. Based on this news, shares of GoHealth fell by 10% during the next trading session.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:



The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/612026/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-GoHealth-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



