IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or "the Company") (NYSE:SERV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ServiceMaster announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on October 22, 2019. The Company missed estimates of both revenue and earnings. The Company also gave downward adjusted EBITDA guidance of $415 to $425 million, down from $435 to $445 million. According to the Company's press release, the disappointing results were in part due to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity," primarily in Mobile, Alabama. According to the Company, this was a known issue, and it had taken mitigation efforts "starting in 2018." The Company also announced the sudden department of Terminix Residential President Matthew J. Stevenson. Based on this news, shares of ServiceMaster fell by 20% on the same day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

Story continues

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583968/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-ServiceMaster-Global-Holdings-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm



