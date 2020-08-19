IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The GEO Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or "the Company") (NYSE:GEO) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 8, 2020.