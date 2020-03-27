IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CIRCOR International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR" or "the Company") (NYSE:CIR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CIRCOR disclosed on February 6, 2020, that its CFO would resign at the end of the month. At that time, the Company reaffirmed its outlook for the fourth quarter 2019. The Company then announced on March 2, 2020, that it would fail to file its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, in a timely manner. The Company's stated reason for the delay was the discovery of material weaknesses in its internal controls on financial reporting. The Company also announced an investigation into the accounting and financial reporting practices of one of its discontinued operations. Based on this news, shares of CIRCOR fell sharply.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





