Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo has called on his team-mates to "step up and show how good the squad is" when they host Chelsea on Wednesday (19:30 GMT).

The Nigeria international has played in all bar one of the Saints' Premier League games so far this season, but knows it will be tough against the side who sit third in the table.

"It's going to be difficult. The manager will have a gameplan and we need to carry that out and leave it out there on the pitch," Aribo told BBC Radio Solent.

"They're very good. I watched them the other day against Aston Villa - it was a top performance. I like what they're doing and how far they've come.

"[Enzo Maresca] is a top manager. What he's doing just showcases how good he is and what he can do in the game.

Manager Russell Martin spoke about the Saints being without their "five most consistent players" and Aribo believes the whole group must come together and prove their worth.

"It's important for everyone to step up and show how good the squad is," he said.

"It shows how big it is to stay ready because you never know when you're going to be called upon."

