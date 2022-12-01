The Important Details You Missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries Trailer

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries just dropped ahead of its rumored December 8 release date, and it has everything. Romance ✔️ stolen kisses ✔️ BTS shots of Meghan’s pregnancy ✔️ Pictures from their wedding reception ✔️ Drama ✔️. So. much. drama.

While the trailer for Harry & Meghan is literally only 1 minute and 12 seconds long, it packs in a huge amount of footage and photography—most of which goes by blink-and-you-miss-it fast. So, yep, a shot-by-shot breakdown is clearly in order.

0:05

We hear Meghan and Harry get asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” as a photo of them looking blissfully happy appears onscreen:

Netflix

FYI, this picture was taken at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, 2020 in London.

0:08

The trailer sets up Meghan and Harry’s private life away from the public eye, starting with a photo of them relaxing outside as Harry plays guitar:

Netflix

0:10

We then see the Sussexes on what looks to be a vacation.

Netflix

0:12

Followed by a selfie taken during a walk. (The location is TBD—hard to tell from those buildings behind them.)

Netflix

0:12 also includes a lightning-fast picture of them jumping for joy outside:

Netflix

0:13

We then see a series of super-speedy pictures, including Meghan and Harry kissing at home, a shot from what’s clearly their wedding reception, and some photo booth pics:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The general vibe? This couple is in love.

0:15

Another selfie, this time with their cute dog:

Netflix

And a stunning shot of Meghan pregnant:

Netflix

0:17

We get another cute selfie of the couple during a private moment:

Netflix

0:19

And said selfie is followed by this solo pic of Meghan and her dogs:

Netflix

0:21–0:32

At this point in the trailer—after establishing the couple’s private life—we switch gears and start seeing stills from their life in the public, with Prince Harry’s voice-over saying, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

This quote is accompanied by the following pictures, in order: Harry and Meghan at an official engagement...

Netflix

Meghan with her face in her hands...

Netflix

Kate Middleton and Prince William (yikes, yikes, yikes) sitting in front of Meghan and Harry during Commonwealth Day in 2019...

Netflix

Meghan on Remembrance Day in 2019...

Netflix

And an enormous amount of cameras...

Netflix

0:32



We get our first actual interview footage from the series, showing Prince Harry sitting down in a living room saying, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Netflix

0:34

Harry’s quote is immediately followed by a photo of Meghan seemingly crying while smiling at him from a car:

Netflix

0:35–0:39

After this, the pressure of tabloid culture is emphasized with several shots of crowds, cameras, and newspapers, including this:

Netflix

0:39–0:40

We then get quick-succession photos of Prince Harry’s childhood, many of which appear to be taken by paparazzi—emphasizing the media intrusion in his life from a young age:

Netflix

Netflix

^ This photo was taken at Princess Diana’s funeral, emphasizing that Harry didn’t have privacy even during the most traumatic moments of his life.

0:40–0:41

By contrast, we also see childhood photos from Meghan’s life very much out of the spotlight—including this cuteness:

Netflix

0:41

We get a quick shot of Meghan wiping away tears while Harry leans his head back, presumably during an on-camera interview for the show:

Netflix

0:43

We hear Meghan’s voice for the first time, asking, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Annnd FIN! The rest of the trailer is simply a title and a “coming soon” teaser. Clearly, a lot to process.

