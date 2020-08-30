Some important deadlines for your finances have changed in 2020. Here's what you need to know

In most years, only a few key dates stand out for income-tax planning, and most of them are familiar to taxpayers. But deadlines and strategies have changed a bit for 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic and economic-shutting efforts to slow the virus altered the norm. The most notable example involved the Internal Revenue Service and various state tax agencies, including the Arizona Department of Revenue, switching the usual April 15 filing deadline for 2019 returns to July 15.

And there are other examples. Here are some important dates that loom on the calendar for the remainder of 2020:

Aug. 31 for RMD repayments

This is a key date for a small number of older Americans who took money out of their traditional Individual Retirement Accounts (and possibly workplace 401(k) retirement plans) and want to repay it so they don't incur taxes in 2020. Normally, investors over age 70 1/2 must withdraw a portion of their account balances and pay taxes on the proceeds, as required minimum distributions. But the IRS suspended these rules for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tax tips on credits, deductions, rates: 'Most Americans lack a basic understanding'

Older investors who don't need the money to live on have the option to roll over or repay anything they withdrew earlier in the year. If they put the money back by Aug. 31, they can avoid paying the tax in 2020, if they choose.

The money must be back in the account by that date — it's not a matter of getting a check postmarked by then, as when filing income-tax returns by various due dates, said Ed Slott, a certified public accountant and founder of IRAhelp.com.

Sept. 15 for estimated payments

This was and remains the normal deadline for filing third-quarter estimated income-tax payments. It wasn't moved or altered by any of the various coronavirus-relief measures, unlike the normal April 15 filing deadline, which was delayed three months, and the deadline for second-quarter estimated payments, which also was extended.

If you make estimated tax payments, you might want to devote some extra time deciding how much, if any, payments you should make, given all the changes this year, Slott said.

For example, people who lost their jobs and received unemployment compensation but didn't have money withheld from these benefits might want to make their estimated quarterly payments a bit larger, Slott said, as jobless-insurance benefits are taxable.

Then again, if your jobless benefits were much lower than your regular pay, and you did have taxes withheld, you possibly could lower or skip an estimated payment.

Sept. 22 for higher 401(k) loans

The CARES Act legislation passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic provided flexibility for people wanting to borrow from their workplace 401(k)-style retirement plans.

Close up of a 401(k) statement. More

One provision allows anyone affected by the pandemic to borrow up to $100,000 or 100% of their vested account balance, whichever is less, if done by Sept. 22. That's above the $50,000/50% limits that normally apply. The IRS offers more details on these and related provisions, including eligibility rules, at irs.gov. Not all employers allow higher loan amounts, as they're optional.

Borrowing money from a 401(k) plan isn't normally a great idea, partly because you draw down your account (at least temporarily, in the case of a loan). And if you can't repay the amount borrowed, the money becomes taxable, though the CARES Act does allow certain loan repayments to be delayed up to one year.

Oct. 15 for 2019 extensions

Story continues