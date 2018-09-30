Important conference weekend in FCS upcoming

(STATS) - The schedule-maker must be trying to win MVP honors of the FCS season.

One week after a terrific schedule of matchups across the subdivision, Week 6 will be particularly strong as well.

Highlights include No. 1 North Dakota State (4-0, 1-0) at No. 22 Northern Iowa (2-2, 1-0) in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and No. 11 Elon (3-1, 1-0) at No. 2 James Madison (4-1, 2-0) in CAA Football.

Other key conference matchups across the FCS:

Big Sky: Idaho (2-2, 1-1) at Idaho State (3-1, 1-0)

CAA: No. 13 Villanova (3-2, 0-2) at No. 16 Maine (2-2, 1-0) and No. 18 Stony Brook (4-1, 2-0) at No. 25 Towson (3-1, 1-0)

Ivy League: Dartmouth (3-0, 1-0) at Yale (2-1, 1-0) Friday night

MEAC: Norfolk State (2-1, 1-0) at Florida A&M (3-2, 1-0)

Missouri Valley: Missouri State (3-1, 1-0) at South Dakota (2-2, 1-0) and Western Illinois (2-2, 1-0) at No. 9 Illinois State (3-1, 0-1)

Northeast: Bryant (3-1, 1-0) at Duquesne (3-2, 0-0)

Ohio Valley: No. 8 Jacksonville State (3-1, 2-0) at Eastern Kentucky (2-2, 1-0)

Pioneer: Butler (3-1, 1-0) at Drake (2-1, 1-0)

Southern: No. 7 Wofford (3-1, 2-0) at No. 20 Chattanooga (4-1, 2-1)

Some national rankings will change when the new STATS FCS Top 25 is released Monday.