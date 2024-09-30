'Important' club continues to show ambition

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes it's "important" that the club continues to show ambition in the transfer market in order to keep players "fulfilled and happy".

Speaking before the Magpies' Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening, Howe said: "It's hugely important that we keep our current players fulfilled and happy. I think we can do that a number of ways and the main way for me is to keep progressing and improving and the ambition of the club remains really strong. If players see that, then they will commit their futures because they will feel we are going in the right direction as a club.

"It's important that we show that [ambition] and players need to feel that we are continually improving in a league that is always improving and never standing still.

"It's certainly something for us to think about and consider as we continue through different transfer windows."

Winger Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer but now looks set to extend his stay at St James' Park.

"Anthony's best years are ahead of him, I think he proved again on Saturday how good he is and how good he can be," Howe added.

"I still feel there is more to come but also the versatility and his ability to play different attacking roles can only serve us well with the small squad that we have. I was delighted with him and delighted with the love he got from the supporters because that feeling and bond is so important, so a really big thank you to the supporters for that."