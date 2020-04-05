IMPORTANT APRIL DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tivity Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tivity Health, Inc. ("Tivity" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TVTY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tivity announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on February 19, 2020. The Company disclosed a fourth-quarter net loss of more than $323 million, a $137 million charge to goodwill, and a $240 million impairment charge to the Nutrisystem brand. The Company also admitted that CEO Donato Tramuto had resigned. Based on this news, shares of Tivity dropped by nearly 45.5% the next day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583973/IMPORTANT-APRIL-DEADLINE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Tivity-Health-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm



