IMPORTANT ALERT FROM THE FIRM THAT FILED THE LAWSUIT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against VMware, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against VMware, Inc. ("VMware" or "the Company") (NYSE:VMW) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 30, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 1, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. VMWare's failed to maintain compliance with accounting and disclosure guidelines with respect to the reporting of its backlog of unfilled orders. This failure opened the Company to a greater risk of regulatory scrutiny and investigation. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about VMWare, investors suffered damages.

