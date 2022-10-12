The Importance of Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer After a Big Truck Wreck to Ensure You Get the Money You’re Entitled To

Hughes & Coleman
·4 min read

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Has Recovered Over $1 Billion for Clients in Kentucky and Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Big trucks are responsible for 9% of all vehicles involved in fatal crashes, according to the National Safety Council, meaning there is a chance you or a loved one could one day be injured in a big truck wreck. While that thought alone is alarming, the logistics can be even more frightening due to the complex legal and insurance teams who back big truck companies. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has extensive experience helping clients navigate these big truck corporations, so clients receive the money the most money possible after being injured in a big truck wreck.

Being involved in a big truck wreck that causes injuries can affect the driver, passengers, and even their loved ones. Big trucks are defined as any Class 4 through Class 8 medium duty or heavy duty truck weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Examples of big trucks include semi-trailers, box trucks, and construction trucks. Some common types of big truck wrecks include rollovers, rear-end collisions, head-on collisions, or jackknife accidents, when the front of a semi and the trailer start moving in different directions resulting in the vehicle forming a 90-degree angle.

Should you be involved in wreck with a big truck, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, and carefully review your policy to understand your coverage. Seek emergency care and document your injuries to the investigating officer, as well as any doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms where you seek treatment. These accidents can be particularly devastating given the size discrepancies in big trucks versus passenger vehicles. Hiring an experienced personal injury lawyer who helps injured victims of big truck accidents for a living is essential to receiving justice. For more information, watch our video, Semi-Tractor Trailor Accidents Cause Serious Injuries.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can help organize important information, such as medical bills, and manage settlement negotiations. They also handle any complications that may arise from insurance companies or legal teams that work with big truck corporations. Recovering from a serious injury can be a long and difficult process. Hiring an injury lawyer ensures a client can focus solely on healing. Call an injury lawyer immediately following a big truck accident to achieve the best case results possible and the rightful compensation.

Hughes & Coleman has attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury law. Their lawyers put decades of experience to work to help Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have experienced severe injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, boating accidents, and many other types of accidents. By handling correspondence with insurance adjusters, Hughes & Coleman can increase the value of their cases so that clients get the most money possible. For decades, their legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of individuals recovering more than $1 billion for its clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to injured people and their families. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients, provide them with guidance, and answer any questions they may have. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

For more information on how Hughes & Coleman can help with a free personal injury case consultation, visit https://bit.ly/3ShsDYl.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/nashville-truck-accident-lawyers/. For more information on how Hughes and Coleman can assist when legal action is necessary, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

Hughes &amp; Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture
Hughes & Coleman, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Press release picture

About Hughes & Coleman:
Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Contact:
Lora Fisher, Brand Development Director
270-782-6003 ext. 147
lfisher@hughesandcoleman.com

SOURCE: Hughes & Coleman



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719053/The-Importance-of-Hiring-a-Personal-Injury-Lawyer-After-a-Big-Truck-Wreck-to-Ensure-You-Get-the-Money-Youre-Entitled-To

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years

    It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003