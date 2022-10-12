The Importance of Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer After a Big Truck Wreck to Ensure You Get the Money You’re Entitled To

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Has Recovered Over $1 Billion for Clients in Kentucky and Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Big trucks are responsible for 9% of all vehicles involved in fatal crashes, according to the National Safety Council, meaning there is a chance you or a loved one could one day be injured in a big truck wreck. While that thought alone is alarming, the logistics can be even more frightening due to the complex legal and insurance teams who back big truck companies. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has extensive experience helping clients navigate these big truck corporations, so clients receive the money the most money possible after being injured in a big truck wreck.

Being involved in a big truck wreck that causes injuries can affect the driver, passengers, and even their loved ones. Big trucks are defined as any Class 4 through Class 8 medium duty or heavy duty truck weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Examples of big trucks include semi-trailers, box trucks, and construction trucks. Some common types of big truck wrecks include rollovers, rear-end collisions, head-on collisions, or jackknife accidents, when the front of a semi and the trailer start moving in different directions resulting in the vehicle forming a 90-degree angle.

Should you be involved in wreck with a big truck, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, and carefully review your policy to understand your coverage. Seek emergency care and document your injuries to the investigating officer, as well as any doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms where you seek treatment. These accidents can be particularly devastating given the size discrepancies in big trucks versus passenger vehicles. Hiring an experienced personal injury lawyer who helps injured victims of big truck accidents for a living is essential to receiving justice. For more information, watch our video, Semi-Tractor Trailor Accidents Cause Serious Injuries.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team can help organize important information, such as medical bills, and manage settlement negotiations. They also handle any complications that may arise from insurance companies or legal teams that work with big truck corporations. Recovering from a serious injury can be a long and difficult process. Hiring an injury lawyer ensures a client can focus solely on healing. Call an injury lawyer immediately following a big truck accident to achieve the best case results possible and the rightful compensation.

Hughes & Coleman has attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury law. Their lawyers put decades of experience to work to help Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have experienced severe injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, boating accidents, and many other types of accidents. By handling correspondence with insurance adjusters, Hughes & Coleman can increase the value of their cases so that clients get the most money possible. For decades, their legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of individuals recovering more than $1 billion for its clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to injured people and their families. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients, provide them with guidance, and answer any questions they may have. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

For more information on how Hughes & Coleman can help with a free personal injury case consultation, visit https://bit.ly/3ShsDYl.

To learn more about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/nashville-truck-accident-lawyers/. For more information on how Hughes and Coleman can assist when legal action is necessary, visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

