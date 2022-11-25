‘What are they implying?’ Max George hits out at backlash over Maisie Smith age gap

Max George is on the defensive about his relationship with Maisie Smith (Instagram/Maisie Smith)

Max George has hit back at the criticism that he is too old to be dating 21-year-old Strictly star Maisie Smith.

George, 34, who met the former EastEnders actress on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 tour, confirmed their new romance in September. They’ve been inseparable since, even sparking engagement rumours while on a recent holiday in Cyprus. However, their very public relationship has led to many fans slamming the pair’s 13-year age gap as inappropriate.

I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’… a woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the fuck are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) November 23, 2022

The singer finally took to Twitter to address the backlash over their relationship.

"I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’…," he tweeted.

"A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s... what the f*** are they implying?

"I’d love an explanation please DM."

Smith and George went Instagram official in September (Max George/Instagram)

Many fans responded with an explanation of why they were concerned.

“21 and 34 is a generation of difference,” one tweeted.

Another added: “Age isn’t just a number, it’s a difference in maturity, that’s why people are concerned.”

A third said: “Stop playing dumb. She’s barely out of her teens and you’re a grown man who was her age over a decade ago. You just like that you can still get younger girls as youy age."

In a recent chat, the couple claimed the age gap wasn’t something they even thought about.

George got a massive tattoo of Smith's face prompting engagement rumours (ES Composite)

"People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have,” Smith told Hello magazine.

“We’re so like-minded. I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

George added: "It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of... I look up to her."

George also showed his adoration by revealing a new tattoo of Smith’s face on his arm last week.

Story continues

The inking is a replica of a photo of Smith, 21, while she was on Strictly in 2020. He previously had an inking of ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs tattooed on his wrist and following the split got it covered up with a rose and lion.

Smith also recently revealed that George was her “childhood crush". That would have made her nine years old when The Wanted, whose other members are Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and the late Tom Parker, released their first single in 2010.