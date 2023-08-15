‘Imploding’ SNP has run out of road, says Starmer

The SNP has resorted to dirty tactics in a by-election battle with Labour because activists know the party has “run out of road”, Sir Keir Starmer has claimed.

Speaking during a visit to the Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency, the Labour leader said the nationalists were “imploding” and suggested their negative campaigning was a sign of desperation.

Clare Haughey, the SNP MSP and former minister who represents the area at Holyrood, was accused of “gutter politics” last week after she spread an attack on a local school on social media.

A blog shared by Ms Haughey highlighted pupils’ exam results and questioned the “underperforming Modern Studies Department” in which Michael Shanks, the Labour candidate, is a teacher. She apologised following a backlash.

“People deserve better representation than they’ve had in recent years,” said Sir Keir. “It’s not just that they [the SNP] have imploded – they’ve run out of road. That’s why they are getting personal, that’s why they are making the arguments they are. If they had a good sound argument, they wouldn’t be saying what they are saying.

“At long last their record is being looked at and people are saying ‘after that many years in office, is that it, is this the state of the country?’”

The by-election is taking place because Margaret Ferrier, who won the seat for the SNP in 2019, was removed by constituents after she broke lockdown rules by travelling to London by train while infected with Covid.

The SNP has adopted a strategy of attacking Labour’s stance on issues such as welfare benefits and Brexit rather than putting forward its own policies.

It has repeatedly highlighted Sir Keir’s position on the two-child benefit cap, which he has said he would not scrap if he wins power. The position has caused division within Labour, with Scottish leader Anas Sarwar among those to oppose it.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir rejected suggestions of a clash with Scottish party members who oppose the benefit cap, which blocks applicants from claiming universal credit or child tax credits for a third child.

He has repeatedly said he would not commit to “uncosted” policy changes, but following an “in conversation” event with Mr Sarwar at Rutherglen Town Hall, he said Labour would ensure policies “operate more fairly” if elected next year.

The comments came in reference to whether he would scrap the associated rape clause, which requires women to disclose that their child was conceived as a result of rape to get around the benefit cap.

Katy Loudon, the SNP’s candidate in the seat, called Sir Keir’s comments “disgraceful”, adding: “Saying they will implement the evil Tory policy more fairly seems to be the compromise UK Labour and their Scottish branch office have reached in their desperation to hide the growing list of divisions within the party.”

