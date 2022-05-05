IMPLEMENTATION OF CAPITAL REDUCTION IN DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
·1 min read
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 112 - 5 MAY 2022

At the annual general meeting on 24 March 2022 and the extraordinary general meeting on 6 April 2022 convened in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a proposal was adopted to reduce the Company’s share capital by nominally DKK 2,200,000 from 39,200.000 to DKK 37,000.000 by cancellation of treasury shares.

The deadline for creditors to file their claims against the Company has now expired, without any claims being filed. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to implement the capital reduction, and the capital reduction has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

As a result of the capital reduction, the Company’s Articles of Association have been changed with regard to the size of the share capital. The updated Articles of Association can be found on the Company’s website.

The share capital of the Company is hereafter DKK 37,000,000.

After the cancellation of treasury shares, the Company’s holding of treasury shares represents 1,604,490 shares, corresponding to 4.34%.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: +45 3273 0629, e-mail: tfr@norden.com

Attachment


