This New Implant Hacks the Brain By Going Through Your Chest

David Axe
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Thanks to the success of an initial safety trial for an implantable device that can translate the brain’s electrical impulses into readable signals, we’re a step closer to being able to text—or otherwise interface with our devices—using just our thoughts.

Best of all, this new brain-computer interface (BCI)—“brain modem,” if you will—doesn’t require a hole in your head. It does, however, require a hole in your chest. And that’s just one factor that could slow development of the tech, to say nothing of complicating any future public rollout.

Brain modems are coming, whether they’ll be delivered by Elon Musk’s Neuralink company, or some other group . But how fast they’ll be ready, how well they’ll work, and how many people will want them are all big open questions.

Late last month, New York-based biotech company Synchron announced the results of a trial of its two-piece brain modem in four people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS—a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to paralysis. It was the first time the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a BCI for clinical trials.

“It’s going to provide the potential for millions of patients to have improved abilities to interact with their environment and therefore have a higher quality of life,” J Mocco, a neurosurgeon and Synchron consultant, told The Daily Beast.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Synchron</div>
Synchron

Testers monitored the four volunteers for a year, looking for any negative effects from the implants. There were “no serious adverse events that led to disability or death,” the company announced. Synchron’s team published their results in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgeries.

The implants weren’t just safe, according to Synchron. They worked too—at least on a rudimentary level. The devices “allowed participants to use a computer to communicate by text and perform daily tasks such as online shopping and banking.”

That might sound like science fiction, but the idea is pretty straightforward. Our brains move around information via subtle electrical impulses. Our thoughts, in other words, are electricity. And they flash in recognizable patterns. Put a sensor in the brain, and it can read the patterns. Connect that sensor to a radio transmitter, and you can literally beam your thoughts to a compatible device the same way phones connect to phones or your computer connects to WiFi.

The applications are obvious, especially for paralyzed people. With a safe, effective brain modem, you wouldn’t need to move or even speak in order to send a text, browse the internet or interact with any number of electronic devices.

All you’d have to do is think—and let the modem do the work.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Synchron</div>
Synchron

There are problems, of course. For starters, the earliest brain modems were combination sensors and transmitters that researchers implanted directly into people’s skulls. Whenever you’re drilling into someone’s skull, the risk of infection, inflammation, and brain damage are significant. “Intracranial surgery will always be a risky part of invasive BCI procedures,” Chris Crawford, head of the Human-Technology Interaction Lab at the University of Alabama, told The Daily Beast.

Not to mention, it’s scary. If the goal is to first help millions of people who suffer some degree of paralysis, and then eventually offer brain modems to the general public, drilling holes in heads is an obvious non-starter. Crawford cited “public perception of BCI” as “the next obstacle.”

The solution to the hole-in-the-head problem came by way of cardiac medicine. It’s becoming more common for heart surgeons to treat blockages without operating anywhere near the heart or making any big incisions at all. Instead, they make a small cut in the groin or wrist and insert a collapsed mesh tube, potentially just a few centimeters in length, into an artery. This “stent” acts like scaffolding. Expanded electrically, a stent lodges in a blood vessel near the heart, where it keeps blood flowing past a blockage.

Neurosurgeons have begun adapting stent tech for their latest brain-modem designs. As the first company to get the FDA nod for a clinical trial, Synchron is arguably the leader in this field.

Start with a stent. Add a layer of electrical sensors to the mesh, producing a combination electrode and stent that developers call a “stentrode.” Inject it into an artery in the neck and lodge it in one of the blood vessels inside your skull. From there, it senses the impulses in your brain—without ever touching it. “It does not directly violate the brain,” Mocco stressed.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Synchron</div>
Synchron

Now here’s the tricky part. The stentrode needs some way to get a signal out of the body. Bone, especially thick bone like the skull, tends to block radio signals—hence the hole-in-the-head approach that was typical with the first generation of experimental BCIs.

But there are parts of the body with no bones. The chest between your ribs, for example. Synchron got around the skull problem by implanting its transmitter in the chest and connecting it, via a fine wire under the skin, to the stentrode in the brain.

That combo—a sensor in the brain and a coin-size transmitter in the chest—is Synchon’s special sauce. It’s potentially non-invasive enough that a lot of people would be willing to get it implanted. “This has potential to be an out-patient procedure,” Mocco said.

And even if people still balk at a chest implant, at least they won’t balk as hard as they would when staring down a bone-drill aiming at their skull. Synchron’s stentrode-and-chest-transmitter combo “may be a good compromise,” Marvin Andujar, the lab director at the University of South Florida’s Neuro-Machine Interaction Lab, told The Daily Beast.

Synchron’s tech is winning over some experts in the field, even ones who are skeptical of implanted devices. Crawford thinks attitudes will change as stentrodes replace riskier skull-transmitters. “As long as safety is being considered first, marketability, and effectiveness will eventually improve over time,” he said.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Synchron</div>
Synchron

No one is pretending there’s not a lot of work left to do. The Synchon device might be safe, if a yearlong trial with just four people is any indication. But safe isn’t the same as useful.

This first stentrode from Synchron allows for only very limited interaction with devices. A BCI implanted in the skull can accurately transmit just 90 text characters per minute. The equivalent of typing a single sentence in 60 seconds. That’s not fast. The Synchron device with its chest transmitter is even slower. The best result from the recent trials was 20 characters per minute. A sentence every four minutes or so.

BCIs need to get faster and less invasive. Ultimately, a brain modem should be “fashionable, not weird-looking” and also “robust and safe at the same time,” Andujar said. The perfect version is totally non-invasive—a cap you wear on your head. Sensors in the lining read your thoughts. Transmitters on the same cap link with your devices. Your thoughts spill onto your screens at the rate you think them.

But that ideal brain modem is just a dream for now. Today’s tech still requires some way of getting little spurts of data through, or around, our bones. Synchron is the leader in stentrode brain modems and it’s only just begun testing its device. “Additional trails over longer time periods will be needed to continue progress,” Crawford said.

Still, even a small-scale safety trial of a compromise device with middling effectiveness results is a big step for a tech that could, with time and refinement, make so many lives so much better.

Next up for Synchron: a bigger trial—one that Mocco said will focus on “maximizing efficacy.” That is, making more devices work better when all the user can do is think at them. For starters, they need to be able to output more than a few words per minute. After all, our thoughts move a lot faster than that.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.