Imperious Scottie Scheffler cruises back to the summit

Scottie Scheffler of the US holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach - ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Some might venture that a Tyrrell Hatton smile on a golf course is as rare as a runner-up prize worth £2.25 million, but nobody could doubt what this extraordinary record-equalling back nine here at Sawgrass meant to the Englishman.

There was no stopping the imperious Scottie Scheffler, the American who cruised home to beat Hatton by five shots to return to world No1 by lifting the Players title and collecting the £3.75m winning cheque. He was followed on every single hole by his 88-year-old grandmother, Mary. Be sure, this was the Scheffler procession.

Yet from where Hatton stood in the field after bogeying the ninth, his achievement in finishing second and earning his largest payday by almost £1m defied belief.

“I was on five-under on the 10th tee and I think I was something like in a tie for 34th,” Hatton said. “I was struggling with a block fade, which it's just not a nice shot to have in a left-to-right wind. But they were just two pretty mad hours and I’m really happy with how it's played out.

Tyrrell Hatton - AP Photo/Eric Gay

“Yes, it is all about winning, but if you’d have told me I’d only have Scottie left in front of me I would have been very, very pleased.”

The evidence was written all over the face of the 31-year-old from Buckinghamshire after his incredible second on the 18th. By then, he had reeled off six birdies in eight holes, starting the charge with a 20-footer on the 10th and hitting his tee-shot to four feet on the notorious 17th hole.

Hatton pushed his drive deep into the trees on the par-four 18th and seemed to be blocked out from the green. But with a four-iron on an “iffy” pine-straw lie, he bravely took aim at the lake on the left, before fading it back to 10ft.

“It was risky, but at that point I wasn’t going to chip out and didn't even consider doing so,” he said, before making fun of his own reputation of being an angry golfer. “You don't see me smile much when I’m playing golf, so that’s how good it was, even though I might have a bit fortunate.”

Hatton duly converted the birdie to make it five birdies in succession to close out his 65 and afterwards his caddie, Mick Donaghy, joked that his boss had been in a similar position on the last hole on Saturday and had conjured it a few inches on that occasion. “So this one wasn't that good,” the Scotsman said, deadpan.

Mick Donaghy and Tyrrell Hatton - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

As well as the huge windfall – which cast his victorious haul at the Arnold Palmer Invitational into the shade – it awarded Hatton a place in Sawgrass history joining a group also including Rory McIlroy who have played the inward half of the Stadium Course in 29 shots.

Furthermore, no Englishman has ever finished any higher in the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Hatton has risen back into the world’s top 20 and gone a long way in securing a place in the top 50 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx points list who will next year contest the controversial “designated events” with their $20m purses, limited fields and no cut.

Scheffler is sure to be among those “made men”. This comfortable success was seriously impressive as his peerless ball-striking allowed him to stroll around this windy and decidedly treacherous test. The five birdies he reeled off from the eighth killed the competition stone dead as he shot a 69 for a 17-under total. All four of Scheffler’s rounds were in the 60s – a remarkable feat around this course.

In 13 months and 27 events, the 26-year-old has won six tournaments, including the Masters. The Texan will head to Augusta in three weeks’ time for his defence supremely confident. He was paired with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy in the opening two rounds and watched them withdraw with illness and miss the cut respectively.

The No1 spot has been changing back and fore between this trio for the last few months, but for now there is an undisputed champion. His putt from 20 feet on the last summed up his majesty, before he fell into the arms of wife Meredith.

“Long day, tough day, but I did a really good job of staying patient and put things away as quick as I could,” Scheffler said. “To have my family coming out here to watch, including my amazing grandmother, makes this so special.”

Norway’s Viktor Hovland (68) and another American, Tom Hoge (70), finished in a tie for third, both netting £1.2m, while Justin Rose enjoyed another fine week following his victory at Pebble Beach last month, coming in a tie for seventh on eight-under. Rose’s double-bogey on the 17th proved costly, as did Aaron Rai’s seven on the same short brute.

The Englishman made a hole-in-one in the third round there, but Pete Dye’s most evil creation, as it tends to, took emphatic revenge with this quadruple-bogey. Had Rai, the 28-year-old from Wolverhampton, parred the par three he would have finished in a tie for fifth and earned roughly £700,000. As it was he came in a tie for 19th and won roughly £200,000 – a half-million differential.