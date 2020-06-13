His Imperial Majesty by Matthew Oates review – a natural history of the purple emperor

Photograph: Hugh Clark/FLPA/REX/Shutterstock

It all begins with an egg half the size of a pinhead. After it hatches, the caterpillar spends 10 months on a willow, followed by three weeks pupating upside down. Out of this emerges a giant butterfly like no other in the UK.

The female purple emperor (Apatura iris) is “bold, brown and brazen”, while the male is “stunningly beautiful, with shimmering wings of iridescent blues, purples and violets”. With a wing span of about 8cm, the males are immensely powerful and will defend their treetop territories against all comers, including birds and even drones. Mysterious, elusive and enthralling, the beauty of this tropical looking butterfly is fleeting; it lives a mere 10 days. But in this time “it transports us into a world that is very different from the one we know”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Enthusiasts’ fanatical quest for this regal and aloof insect has often led, Matthew Oates writes, to bizarre and risky behaviour. One “eminent, if oversized, Victorian gentleman” was killed after falling out of a tree hunting for purple emperor eggs. Oates admits that while searching for a caterpillar he had named Keats, he spent 45 minutes on his back in a forest scanning foliage above with binoculars: “A woman with two Irish Setters wandered past while I was so prostrated. We chose to ignore each other.” Rarely venturing to the ground, “His Imperial Majesty” is occasionally tempted down in search of certain minerals, which they find in fox scat or even decaying animals: “That juxtaposition, of exquisite butterfly on a canine deposit (or worse), is a mighty metaphor for our relationship with beauty, and with nature.”

Having spent his life pursuing these exquisite but elusive insects, Oates is the perfect guide to “one of the most alluring, if confusing and deceptive, elements of British wildlife”. His puckish wit and playfulness makes the book a delight to read. At one point he notes casually and without much further explanation: “I am probably the only person to have observed Apatura iris from the bath.”

Oates describes the road ahead for future conservation. For the last 15 years he has been involved in the rewilding project at Knepp Castle Estate, West Sussex, and its owner, Isabella Tree, describes him in the foreword as “one of the greatest naturalists of our time”. His work at Knepp has shown that the purple emperor need not be a rare butterfly and has resulted in an explosion of the insect’s numbers. This shows that His Imperial Majesty can flourish where intensive farming relaxes its grip. A very mobile species, it is even moving into urban and suburban landscapes (there is a colony on Hampstead Heath): “Something massive is happening with the purple emperor and it is happening right now.”

• His Imperial Majesty is published by Bloomsbury (RRP £20). To order a copy go to guardianbookshop.com. Free UK p&p over £15.