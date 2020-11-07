Imperial College professor calls for national test and trace to be scrapped as system hits new low





A professor at Imperial College London has called for the NHS Test and Trace system to be scrapped and the role handed to local public health teams.





Sir John Oldham’s intervention on Saturday comes as the national tracing programme hit a new low with only 59.9 per cent of close contacts of those who tested positive in England reached in the week ending October 28.





The professor is an expert in global health innovation at Imperial whose data has been used in the battle to supress Covid-19.





Sir John, a former leader of large-scale change at the Department of Health, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the lockdown will be a let down unless we increase trust and there is radical reform of Test and Trace, led by public health.

“I think this probably includes increasing the number of small labs to increase turnaround time and crucially the results to go to local directors of health and for them to have teams to undertake the contact tracing.

“I’d probably get the resources for that by scrapping the failing central call centres.





“I think they have demonstrated that they have the capability and effectiveness – they are running at 95 per cent contact tracing, the national call centre is at 40 per cent.”





Meanwhile Chris Lovitt, deputy director of public health at City of London and Hackney Council, said his six-person team had managed to follow up on just under half the contacts of those who had tested positive after NHS Test and Trace failed to trace them.





He told the Today programme: “We get the tests where NHS Test and Trace haven’t been able to contact our local people so they are transferred to our call handlers.





“In some occasions, they have not got the complete contact details so sometimes we are able to look up using the council’s record systems to actually find an accurate telephone number.





“We’ve had 700 cases transferred for the six-week period we’ve been working on and bearing in mind these are the cases that NHS Test and Trace couldn’t contact, we were able to contact 300 of those people, confirm that they are willing to take part in Test and Trace and then we transfer those details back to the national team for them to do the very detailed contact tracing.”





Mr Lovitt said it had taken a month to get the system up-and-running, adding: “At this stage, I think it’s very difficult for us to mobilise all the resources necessary to take on the full contact tracing.





“Don’t underestimate the amount of time it takes for us to actually make these contacts, use the national system, get it to work locally.”

