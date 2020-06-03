Imperalis Holding Corp. (IMHC) Launches New Antiviral Guard Essential Oil Blend to Help Fight Off Viral Infections

Wholly-owned subsididary CannaCure Sciences releases new essential oil blend with antibacterial and antiviral properties

SHERDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:IMHC), a premium cannabinoid wellness company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary CannaCure Sciences has launched a new product in light of the current situation and the growing demand to protect ourselves and those around us from viruses.

Antiviral Guard Essential Oil Blend is a proprietary blend of Tea Tree oil, Eucalyptus oil, Cinnamon oil, and Lemongrass oil. Each one of these pure essential oils contains anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties and when combined acts as an essential oil antiviral blend that can be used in a cool mister also known as a diffuser.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Viruses tend to begin in the nose and then move to the throat before they start attacking the whole body. Essential oils are known to be natural anti-viral agents and by using them in a vaporizer with hydrogen peroxide and water, they can help coat the nose and fight viruses. These oils have also been shown to positively support our immune system by, enhancing its ability to ward off infecting microbes.

According to a study, a number of essential oils have been shown to have anti-viral activity, and these essential oils are rich in a class of molecules called ‘monoterpines'. They are effective in inactivating enveloped viruses. (1) The virus which causes the flu each year is an enveloped virus.

While tea tree oil is known mostly for its antibacterial action, research in the medical journal Molecules discovered in a laboratory setting, these essential oils also prevents influenza viruses from entering test cells, which could reduce the likelihood of getting sick. Cinnamon essential oil has also been found to be effective against multiple virus strains. A study published in the medical journal MicrobiologyOpen, found that cinnamon essential oil was effective against flu viruses when combined with eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils. (2)

Story continues

"This is a time of great unease that has currently surrounded our health and wellness as a whole. The current pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time. Many of us are now more vigilant than ever about our health. It is the company's desire to provide consumers with an added line of defense for home or office spaces that may help them fight off viruses, including the flu. This is in no way a cure to the coronavirus. According to the CDC, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended at this time. Numerous scientific studies however have shown that essential oils can be effective antiviral agents," commented Vincent Andreula, CEO Imperalis Holding Corp.

"For years aromatherapy and essential oils have yielded some promising results when it comes to fighting viruses and bacteria. Furthermore these oils have shown to be effective for multiple health and wellness problems, as well as emotional distress disorders" Andreula added.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate essential oils or their use, therefore the company's new product has not been FDA approved.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

Imperalis Holding Corp. (the "Company") is a cannabinoid wellness company, born in the great state of New Hampshire. The company has a wholly-owned subsidiary called CannaCure Sciences that believes that everyone has the right to pure, natural skin and hair care products; free of harsh chemicals and preservatives. CannaCure Sciences CBD is a full-spectrum hemp extract rich in cannabinoids to promote wellness from the inside out. Our CBD is completely THC free and is legal in all 50 states. Our products are crafted by hand, using only natural ingredients like coconut oil, hemp oil, black seed oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter. Considering that the average person uses 6-12 products with over 168 different chemicals in them every morning, the company has made it their mission to provide you with alternative products to help you cut down on the amounts of potentially harmful substances entering your body on a daily basis. For more information, please visit our website: https://cannacuresciences.com/

You can view this and all of our products on our site https://cannacuresciences.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any assumption could be inaccurate and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations

888-662-8444

info@cannacuresciences.com

1. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19653195

2. https://www.alive.com/health/the-top-9-antiviral-essential-oils/

SOURCE: Imperalis Holding Corp.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/591468/Imperalis-Holding-Corp-IMHC-Launches-New-Antiviral-Guard-Essential-Oil-Blend-to-Help-Fight-Off-Viral-Infections



