Impending weather delays Miami Marlins’ doubleheader against Cleveland Guardians

For a second consecutive day, inclement weather — or at least the concern of it — is impacting the Miami Marlins’ road series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

One day after the series opener on Friday was postponed due to rain, the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader has now been delayed because of impending rain around the start time of the game. First pitch was originally supposed to be 3:10 p.m., with the second game starting about 45 minutes after the first game ends.

A new start time has not been announced.

The grounds crew began putting the tarp on the field at about 2 p.m., a little more than an hour before the scheduled first pitch. At the time, the sun was out with a light breeze and the temperature at Progressive Field in the low 50s.

The weather forecast showed at least a 40 percent chance of rain from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., prompting the tarp being placed on the field and the game delay.

When play does begin, Devin Smeltzer is scheduled to be Miami’s starting pitcher for the first game opposite Cleveland’s Shane Bieber. Braxton Garrett is slated to start the nightcap for the Marlins opposite the Guardians’ Zach Plesac.

Sandy Alcantara, who was originally supposed to start Saturday, is not playing due to right biceps tendinitis.

The series finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m., with Jesus Luzardo starting for the Marlins and Logan T. Allen starting for the Guardians.

This story will be updated.