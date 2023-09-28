At impeachment inquiry, GOP decides Biden is guilty without evidence, but Trump should skate?

The House Republicans’ bizarro-world impeachment inquiry Thursday was the congressional equivalent of a high school student showing up to class and telling the teacher: “I haven’t done my homework, but I have a strong suspicion I might do it eventually. Or possibly not.”

There was no evidence presented in the hearing – not by Republican lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee nor by the witnesses they called – showing that any crimes were committed by President Joe Biden. In fact, for anyone who hasn’t marinated in the fetid swamps of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories, most of the hearing would sound like a bunch of lawmakers rambling on about obscure, poorly written political fan-fiction.

Let’s put it this way: When you’re impeachment inquiry hearing is going on and the headline on USA TODAY’s live coverage reads “Impeachment hearing updates: Witnesses say Biden shouldn’t be impeached,” you’re not doing great.

GOP's Biden impeachment hearing did have one stand-out moment

We can easily and accurately write Thursday’s hearing off to useless Republican pandering to former president and current criminal defendant and GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, who desperately want to dirty Biden and distract from his actual legal problems. We can also call it an irresponsible waste of time when these same House Republicans should be moving heaven and earth to avoid a government shutdown with a Saturday night deadline looming.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during the House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM104

But the day’s dilly-dallying did provide Americans with a true moment of clarity, thanks to a sharp question posed by Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas.

Because the allegations against Biden all stem from the business dealings and behavior of his son, who is properly under investigation by the Department of Justice and already faces three gun charges, Casar asked this: “Will members of the Oversight Committee please raise your hand if you believe both Hunter and Trump should be held accountable for any of the indictments against them if convicted by a jury of their peers?”

All Democrats on the committee raised their hands. None of the Republicans raised their hands.

Casar: Will members of the oversight committee raise their hands if you believe both Hunter and Trump should be held accountable for any of indictments if convicted?



Democrats: *raises hands*



Republicans: pic.twitter.com/tZ8clpgW3c — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

Hunter Biden must face justice, but Donald Trump must not?

And there you have it, folks. That isn’t the behavior of people loyal to a political party, it’s the behavior of people loyal to one man. It’s a cult, and any Republican who thinks Hunter Biden should be locked up for his alleged crimes if convicted but Trump should skate if convicted on any of the 91 serious state and federal charges he faces is a member of that cult.

GOP is no longer a political party. The Republican debate marked its soul leaving its body.

“I think it is worse than embarrassing that Republicans won’t raise they hands. They refuse to say that equals justice under the law should apply to everyone,” Casar said. “This impeachment inquiry clearly isn’t about justice. We cannot say equal justice under the law for everyone except the guy who holds the leash.”

A “Republican Shutdown” countdown clock is displayed next to Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. at the House Oversight committee impeachment inquiry hearing.

He’s right. Republicans, deep down under that calcified rage and unwillingness to admit they erred in ever supporting Trump, know the congressman is right as well. If you’re chasing unfounded conspiracy theories to connect the current president to the alleged crimes of his son, you can’t close your eyes and ignore the vast array of alleged crimes against your party’s leading presidential candidate.

Bad week for Republicans: The GOP gives America a debate, an impeachment hearing and a government shutdown. Oh my.

While Republicans ran an evidence-free show hearing, Joe Biden honored a GOP friend

While these House Republicans were sitting in the hearing room like pennies waiting for change, letting the nation creep closer to a government shutdown, President Biden was in Arizona honoring a friend from the opposing party, the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

President Biden notes that for late Sen. McCain, 'it was country first'

Biden spoke about his recent visit to the new McCain memorial in Vietnam: “As I stood there paying my respects, I thought about how much I miss my friend. … I thought about something else as well. I though about how much America missed John right now. How much America needed John’s courage and foresight and vision. I thought about what John stood for, what he fought for and what he’s willing to die for. I thought about what we owe John, what I owed him.”

President Biden showed decency while Republicans dawdled foolishly

Compare those words directed at a late political opponent to the partisan clown show put on by a group of Republicans who refused to even acknowledge that Trump, if convicted in any of his criminal cases, should be held accountable.

The impeachment inquiry against Biden remains an evidence-free farce put on by a party in cult-like grip to a con artist treading water in an ocean of legal jeopardy.

Americans should note there’s a difference between their two major political parties. And it ain’t small.

