'Impacting people in the most positive way we can': How small businesses can commit to diversity

Although we're already almost two weeks into the new year, it's not too late to make new year's resolutions for your small business. One I'm making this year – and I encourage you to make, as well – is to find ways to increase my commitment to diversity. In part, this is in response to the social justice awakening of the last year, but it's also good business.

"The way companies show up for diverse communities impacts the way that people want to spend their dollars," said Dr. Atira Charles, head of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (D.I.E.) at Moët Hennessy North America. "There's both a moral reason and a business case for doing what's right."

Regardless of your politics, diversity and inclusion affect your bottom line.

A diverse workforce makes your company more resilient and helps you grow. An inclusive attitude helps you attract a broader audience. Today's customers increasingly want to know you respect and embrace diversity.

Getting assistance: What's in the stimulus package for small businesses, PPP loans and cultural grants

How to launch a small business product and get sales?: Here's how I'm doing it

I spoke with Dr. Charles because the issue of diversity is a challenging one for small businesses. Even if we want to do the right thing, it's tough. After all, we may only hire a few people – so how can a small business insure a diverse set of workers? And we only have so many marketing dollars – so how can a small business attract a diverse set of customers?

"The first step," said Dr. Charles, "is to ask yourself: What is the pulse of our company climate and culture, and how do people feel here? The number of who's in the room doesn't matter if the culture and climate of the business is not inclusive."

A company's culture and communication style is important for both attracting and retaining diverse workers and also for attracting and retaining a diverse customer base.

Story continues

"It's like inviting someone to your house," said Dr. Charles. "If the whole family got into a fight before anyone comes over, your guests aren't going to feel good either."

Dr. Atira Charles is the head of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, Moët Hennessy North America.

"If you look around, and everyone looks the same, thinks the same, and comes from the same place, that's the first problem," explained Dr. Charles.

That lack of diversity affects your potential growth. "If there's a lack of people from different backgrounds, it affects all the innovations that could come from a more diverse workforce…Ask yourself 'does my employee base reflect the community I serve? or want to serve?' Recognize there are opportunities there."

I know what you might be thinking: "Isn't all this attention to diversity just in response to recent events? Won't it go away?" No. Both employees and customers want to know that the companies they do business with reflect inclusive values. And that's a trend that's been growing for many years.

I was among the first authors to include a "Social Responsibility" section into a business plan guide, 30 years ago when I wrote "Successful Business Plan: Secrets & Strategies." At the time, everyone thought I was crazy. Even I thought I'd lose sales. Now, incorporating social responsibility – and issues such as diversity and inclusion -- into your business and business plan is expected.

What are steps you can take in your small business to increase diversity, inclusion, and equity?

Insure a welcoming, communicative work environment where everyone feels they are seen, heard and valued. Train all staff to treat everyone with respect, no matter what they look like, how they're dressed, their ethnicity, age, gender or religion. Be more inclusive in your messaging and in the images you use, such as on your website and in your marketing materials. Expand your reach and pipeline when you have job openings to communicate with a more diverse potential applicant pool. Look for more diversity in your suppliers. Consider ways to make your products and services meet the needs of a more diverse and inclusive community.

If you still have a bottle of your New Year's champagne hanging around, you might want to raise a glass and share a toast with Dr.Charles: "As we say 'cheers' to a new year, let us focus on impacting people in the most positive way we can."

Rhonda Abrams' newest book "The Sh*t’s Hit the Fan: Now What, 99 Recession-Proof Tips for Small Business Success" has just been released. Rhonda was named a "Top 30 Global Guru" for Startups. Connect with Rhonda on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Register for Rhonda’s free business tips newsletter at www.PlanningShop.com.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How small businesses can commit to diversity