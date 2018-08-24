Impact, Toronto FC covet points

As the stretch run of the MLS season approaches, every point matters. No one knows that better than Toronto FC and the Montreal Impact.

Montreal heads into the weekend in the coveted sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto remains on the outside, several strides back. Both will have their sights set on three crucial points when they square off in an all-Canadian matchup Saturday night at BMO Field.

TFC (6-12-6) sits nine points behind the Impact after settling for a draw against the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. Newcomer Lucas Janson delivered in his debut but a late goal by San Jose sent Toronto home with only a single point.

"We don't have the leeway to make errors and give points away and that's ultimately in the end what it was," coach Greg Vanney told the Toronto Sun after the match.

While Toronto has its sights set on Montreal, they'll also have to pass the New England Revolution and a hard-charging D.C. United side to get closer to the cut-off line. And as the weeks go by, the competition only gets tougher for the reigning MLS Cup champions. Saturday's match will be followed by a mid-week tilt in Portland and then it's back home to face LAFC. After that, they'll face the L.A. Galaxy, New York Red Bulls and New England. Only the Revolution are outside the top six.

Adding to TFC's challenge is the fact that they won't have Jozy Altidore against the Impact. The star forward sat out last week's game on a red card earned a week earlier. He appealed the suspension but it was denied, leaving him on the sidelines for another week.

While Vanney isn't giving up hope on his squad, he knows they're running out of track.

"I don't think it's (win) this game or we're out, but I think it's very close," he told reporters.

Montreal (10-13-3) appeared on the verge of having to settle for a draw in its last outing but Daniel Lovitz secured the extra points with a goal in stoppage time. The club's 33 points are tied with fifth-place Philadelphia, who holds two games in hand. Seventh-place New England, four points back, also has two extra matches to play.

Story Continues

"We're relieved because we would have been in trouble if we didn't get the three points," goalkeeper Evan Bush told reporters after the game. "To be honest, we probably didn't deserve them."

The Impact took the first meeting between the two back in March. It was a rare victory in a rough first couple of months of the season. And while it's been a season-long struggle for TFC to gain any traction, Montreal knows it's a side that can't be taken for granted.

"They have very good individual players, so we'll have to be careful," midfielder Saphir Taider told the team's website. "On top of it being a derby, it's also a very important game. We're going there to win, of course."