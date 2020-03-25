The impact self-isolation and social distancing could be having on children and how parents can help

What impact is self-isolation having on children's mental health? (Getty Images)

Ordinarily kids would react with joy to news that school is out, but these aren’t school holiday type circumstances.

And while initially children may have done a little fist pump at the knowledge they wouldn’t have to don their uniforms for a while, the reality of having to stay home for fear of contracting coronavirus is no doubt hitting home.

As well as having an impact on the quality of their education (no offence to the millions of parents suddenly thrust into the role of supply teacher), being on lock-down could also be having an effect on children’s mental health.

“Children may be struggling with a number of issues around social distancing,” Dr Amanda Gummer, child psychologist and founder of the Good Play Guide.

“They may be feeling disoriented and confused as to what's happening, anxious about their parent's jobs or wider family members' health, missing their friends, or struggling with lack of active play opportunities.”

Dr Gummer says this can all manifest in a number of ways.

“Parents shouldn't be surprised if children seek out comforting toys that they played with then they were younger, or struggle with controlling their temper,” she explains.

“They may also be more inclined to cry than usual and may also be more demanding of your time and go into a bit of a clingy phase.

“All of this is perfectly natural responses to uncertainty and change,” she adds.

Experts say parents could find their children are more tearful during this period of uncertainty. (Getty Images)

Thankfully, there are some ways for parents to help little ones through these tricky times.

How can parents help children cope during coronavirus ‘lock-down’

Get to the source of their turmoil

The first challenge, according to Dr Gummer, is to try and find out what it is that thrown the kids off balance. “Is it missing friends or family, feeling disoriented because of the disruption to normal routine, fear about getting the virus, or anxiety about someone they love getting it, or any number of other issues that have arisen as a result of the situation we're now all in,” she says.

“Once you have an idea of what it is that's causing a child to feel anxious, you're better able to address it and not over react if it is something that is relatively easy to fix.

“Whatever the issue, try and reassure your child that this is only a temporary situation and things will return to normal,” she adds.

Try some mindfulness

Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder/co-CEO of My Online Therapy says there are a number of specific mindfulness exercises that families can do together to help ease children’s anxious minds.

“I would recommend starting the day with a 10-minute mindfulness meditation to calm the mind,” she says.

Turn to tech

While experts often advise limiting screen time, Dr Gummer suggests parents could relax screen time rules right now. “Arranging virtual play dates is a great way for children to stay connected with friends and family,” she says. “Children may also enjoy teaching older relatives how to use the tech if needed.”

Dr Touroni agrees it is important to ensure that children maintain their social life during this time. “Depending on their age, most children are in contract with their friends online so it's about finding different ways that they can maintain friendships and social interaction,” she says.

Children may be finding staying at home difficult. (Getty Images)

Up the fun factor

By trying to think of fun things to do, that children might not normally be able to do. “Turn the living room into a giant den and having a picnic in there, for example,” Dr Gummer suggests. “Try to bring a sense of fun and adventure into the whole experience.”

According to Dr Gummer children will be more likely to open up about their worries during play. “Imaginative games and role play are great for this sort of thing, and board games are a great distraction that allows the whole family to have some fun together and de-stress.”

Find digestible ways to explain what's happening

That are not overly frightening. “It's a fine balance between providing enough information so they understand what's happening without sharing anything that might make them very scared,” Dr Tourini says.

Strike a balance

Dr Touroni says it can help to create a structure with a good balance of educational and creative activities, as well as time spent outside e.g. going for a walk.

“All in all, it's about finding a good blend of activities to do at home that calm the mind and keep the body engaged whilst also keeping them up to date with what is going on,” she says.

Dr Gummer suggests having a family meeting to discuss routines and ways of making this easier on everyone. “Children will react better if they feel they are being listened to,” she adds.