Impact Roofing & Construction Offers Expertise in Gutter Guards in Evans GA

Impact Roofing & Construction
·4 min read

Columbia, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Impact Roofing & Construction, a roofing company based in Evans, GA, is proud to highlight their team of local gutter guard experts in the Evans / Augusta area. They have published a number of articles on their website to provide helpful guidance to property owners on how to choose gutter guards, finding the best gutter guard material, the benefits of gutter guards that only professionals are aware of, and Impact Roofing’s own expertise in gutter guard installation. Their gutter guards, which are typically by Leaf Blaster Pro, can be installed as a component of a new seamless gutter system or they can be installed to enhance the effectiveness of a home or building’s existing gutters.

According to a blog post on their website, there are multiple advantages of gutter guards that homeowners may not know. Gutter guards are a kind of mesh overlay that is affixed to the gutter system as a way to prevent debris from accumulating in the gutter system. One important benefit is that gutter guards can save the time that homeowners spend cleaning the gutters. While there will still be some debris in the gutters, the gutters will be much easier to clean than gutters without gutter guards that have gotten clogged with various kinds of debris.

Gutter guards can also help in preventing bugs and vermin, including mice, bats and birds, from living in the gutters. In addition to living creatures, these attachments can also minimize the presence of standing water in the gutters. Minimizing standing water in a gutter system helps avoid ice dams and frozen gutters during cold winter temperatures. Gutter guards can also offer additional protection against fire, particularly when the home is located in an area that is prone to brush fires or wildfire. Embers from such fires can travel quite a distance but with the metal gutter guards, those embers are less likely to enter the home.

Beyond this, gutter guards can also help prevent premature corrosion or rusting in the gutter system, and they can help increase the flow of water within a home's gutter system because the individual gutters don’t easily clog up. And lastly, gutter guards can prevent the gutters from bloating or overflowing, especially during heavy rains.

With regards to gutter guard material, Impact Roofing recommends the use of gutter guards made of stainless steel micro-mesh that allows rainwater into the gutters while preventing pine needles, leaves, and other debris from entering. These gutter guards can be installed on any kind of gutter or roof but they suggest installing them on aluminum gutters because both materials are very durable. And the small size of the micro-mesh that is used can even prevent many types of pollen from getting inside the gutters. And both aluminum and stainless steel are 100 percent recyclable, which means they are environmentally friendly products.

Impact Roofing also recommends the use of seamless gutters made from just one piece of aluminum that is cut precisely to suit the dimensions of the home or building. Because there are no seams, leaks are less likely and property owners are assured that the water will drain away from the property, even after a heavy rain.

Impact Roofing & Construction is a family-owned and operated company that has been providing roofing, gutter and home construction services for residents of the greater Evans and Augusta area for more than 20 years. They are a fully licensed roofing contractor with expertise in TPO roofing, metal roofing, and asphalt shingle roofing. And aside from the ability to offer repair and installation for roofing and gutter systems, they are also experts in home construction, including garage additions, room additions, and interior/exterior remodels, including doors, sidings, and windows. They are committed to providing the highest standards of customer service and craftsmanship in all projects that they undertake. They also offer a long-established workmanship warranty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjVX343zXxQ

When looking for installers of gutter guards Evans GA homeowners can depend on, people can visit the Impact Roofing & Construction website, call them on the phone. or contact them by email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Impact Roofing & Construction, contact the company here:

Impact Roofing & Construction
Will Neuhaus
(706) 833-6775
office@impactroofingconstruction.com
453 Columbia Industrial Blvd Suite 5
Evans, GA 30809

CONTACT: Will Neuhaus


