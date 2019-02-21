Impact play to 0-0 draw against Tampa Bay in pre-season, Krolicki injured

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Montreal Impact played to a 0-0 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday in an MLS pre-season game that saw Impact defender Ken Krolicki taken off the field with an elbow injury.

Krolicki fell awkwardly on his right arm and was carried off on a cart early in the second half. He was replaced by Mathieu Choiniere.

The Impact said in a release that Krolicki was taken to hospital and called the injury "serious."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 22-year-old Krolicki made 24 appearances for the Impact in his rookie season last year.

Montreal has played four exhibition games, winning two and drawing two.

"A few of the younger players saw action tonight and were surrounded by a strong veteran core," said Impact head coach Remi Garde. "I'm quite satisfied with the team's performance. I especially enjoyed our first half. I don't know how we didn't win this game, but I saw us apply the defence and offensive principles we've been working on in training."

Tampa Bay plays in the United Soccer League.

The Impact finished just outside of the playoff bubble in 2018 in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.

Montreal concludes pre-season play Saturday against D.C. United and opens the MLS season March 2 against San Jose.

The Canadian Press