Impact of pandemic on business has been 'expensive and miserable', says Next

Next has said that the impact of lockdown has been “expensive and miserable” for its employees and its business.

In a statement, the retail giant said that being forced to close its doors at the start of the pandemic caused upheaval, while making all of its corporate office work remotely has had a negative impact on the spirit of its employees.

"It is remarkable what can be learnt from shutting down your entire operation and slowly, department by department, store by store, warehouse by warehouse, bringing it back to life," the company said.

While some elements have become more efficient, such as call centres and warehouses, Next said that conducting large meetings over video calls has been “unwieldy, frustrating, and inefficient”.

"Worst of all, perhaps, large video calls have encouraged the proliferation of one of the business world's most damaging practices - death by deck," the company added.

By this, Next meant that people were making presentations over video and because they were doing it remotely, there was no possibility for interruption or spontaneous ideation.

The statement explained: "Slideshow presentations that transform meetings from productive exchanges of ideas into boring, one-way lectures, with the 'presenters' rattling through bullet points already visible to their stultified audience".

Meanwhile, colleagues are suffering from not being able to learn from one another and are having to focus on solitary tasks.

But it seems that many would disagree with Next’s analysis, given that a recent study found that 58 per cent of workers have actually been more productive while working from home.

The study – from internet provider Talk Talk – also found that bosses agree that working remotely has had a positive impact on the working day, and on their employees.

A recent poll also found that 43 per cent of people would like to work remotely more often even after the pandemic.

Next’s statement comes just one month after Boris Johnson told people they should. be returning to the workplace.

However, in light of the recent rise in coronavirus cases, ministers have warned that offices could be shut again within two weeks.

The warning was made as the national test and trace system, which is considered the best way of controlling community infection rates, appeared on the verge of collapse.

Centres across England have been overwhelmed by demand as thousands of people report having Covid-19 symptoms. Almost 4,000 positive cases were identified on Wednesday.

Sources for the government told The Telegraph that if the problems persisted and positive numbers continued to grow, working from home would be made mandatory where possible for the first time since the national lockdown in the spring.

