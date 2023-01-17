Impact Fusion's Team Ramps up Production to Meet Demand for Commercial Sales Providing Custom Blended Feed for Cattle Ranchers

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) The Company announced today, that a rancher with multiple herds located within a 25 mile radius of Impact Fusion's production facility, has committed to testing our Supreme Gold Plus™ technology and formulation to his herds of beef cattle in Louisiana.

Impact Fusion has been asked to supervise the controlled feeding of the herds commencing the week of January 23, 2023. The Company's proprietary manufacturing process offers customers the flexibility to custom design their own unique feed. Louisiana ranks in the top 5 of American beef producing states.

The Company will be in charge of mixing our Supreme Gold Plus™ with the additional ingredients supplied by our customer to create a whole food. In addition, the Company has been asked to oversee and supervise the feeding of the herd in the initial introductory stage to ensure that proper protocols are followed to get the best results.

"The goal of the testing and validation by "hand's on ranchers" will further enable Impact Fusion to design feed suited to experienced ranchers' specifications" stated Marc Walther, CEO

Supreme Gold Plus™ is currently available in loose format at the request of our current customers. We will soon offer Supreme Gold Plus ™ bags to accommodate both feed lots and ranchers looking for multiple options and convenience in picking up or delivering our products to their locations.

"I am pleased to report that Supreme Gold Plus™ continues to earn the reputation within the ranching community that it deserves while at the same time addressing the cattle feed crisis in America caused by climate change." said Marc Walther, CEO.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

https://www.impactfusionint.com

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.





