The 'impact' of Edu's departure and was Smith Rowe sold too soon?

We asked for one thing - good or bad - involving Arsenal that nobody is talking about but should be.

Here are some of your comments:

Karter: The impact that Edu leaving might have on the club. He played a big role in building this current squad and has arguably been more important in Arsenal's transfer windows than Mikel Arteta. His absence might leave a hole that is hard to fill.

Jimi: How well Emile Smith Rowe is doing at Fulham, while we have had no attacking midfielder. He would have done a better job in the midfield than Leandro Trossard. We have missed a creative spark and he could have been it. Could we have not just tried him for one more season?

Jonny: Why is it that things go one of two extreme ways for players? It seems that those on the boat with Arteta improve so much - Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Kai Havertz to name a few. Meanwhile, those who aren't just fade to the point of being almost unusable assets - Aaron Ramsdale, Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson. Previously this has even included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil - and now, worryingly, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho.

Jordan: People are putting a lot of emphasis on how uncertain the form has been and not on the fact that Arsenal have had an extremely difficult fixture list. Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea all away from home, in addition to Liverpool at home, in the first 10 games. Arsenal now have a chance to generate some form over the next few weeks.

Jonathan: I don't think enough has been said about the run of games we have had, with so many away matches against top-half sides, not to mention injuries and suspensions. It is a long season and I'm hopeful that, with five home games in December, the table will start to even itself out towards the end of the year.