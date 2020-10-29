Impact of COVID-19 & Jiomart on India's eGrocery Market, 2020 Report

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Interesting Turn of Events for Egrocery - First COVID & Now Jiomart!" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the onset of COVID-19, there is an increasing need for focused and essential play in the eGrocery Space.



The online grocery segment is expected to grow by 45-60% CAGR & reach $15-23 Bn by 2025. This report begins with a brief overview of the Indian Grocery market. It analyses the impact of COVID-19 on the eGrocery market. Finally, it investigates how JioMart would disrupt the eGrocery space.



Table of Contents



1. Indian Grocery - $1 Tn market (2025) up for digital disruption

1.1. Overall grocery opportunity in India

1.1.1. Grocery market size & growth estimates

1.1.2. Grocery market global benchmarks

1.1.3. Grocery market category mix (India vs developed countries)

1.2. Disruption in the grocery market by organized models

1.2.1. Consumer pain points with unorganized retail

1.2.2. Organized offline retail models

1.2.3. Organized offline global benchmarks

1.3. Disruption by online retail models

1.3.1. eGrocery value proposition

1.3.2. Evolution of the market over the past years

1.3.3. eGrocery market size & growth estimates



2. COVID-19 - Potential tipping point for eGrocery

2.1. COVID Impact on eGrocery

2.1.1. COVID impact benchmarking with other internet sectors

2.1.2. eGrocery GMV Impact - during COVID months

2.1.3. New players in eGrocery market during COVID

2.2. Post COVID consumer sentiment

2.3. Post COVID eGrocery market predictions

2.3.1. eGrocery household predictions

2.3.2. eGrocery GMV predictions

2.3.3. COVID impact on eGrocery models

2.3.4. Key trends in the eGrocery market post COVID



3. JioMart - Disrupting the eGrocery space

3.1. JioMart potential

3.2. JioMart Business model details

3.3. Initial investor & consumer sentiment

3.4. Opportunities & Challenges for JioMart

3.5. Impact on the eGrocery market in near term



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gwmfd



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



